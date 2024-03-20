Scottish Government
Over £44 million paid to help with financial cost of loss
Funeral Support Payment supports thousands at time of need
More than £44 million has been paid to help thousands of people with the cost of a funeral via a Scottish Government benefit, according to latest figures.
Funeral Support Payment provides money to help cover funeral costs and ease financial pressure for people suffering bereavement.
The statistics show it had helped more than 23,000 people by the end of December.
The payment can be used to pay towards costs including burial and cremation, a coffin, flowers and travel. The amount paid depends on costs, and the average payout between April and December last year was £1969.
People who get qualifying benefits and are responsible for paying for a funeral have been urged to check if they are eligible for this vital financial support and avoid getting into debt. They can apply up to six months after the date of the funeral.
Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville said:
“Coming to terms with grief is devastating at any time. As people continue to deal with the cost of living crisis, we want to ease the pressure on those who can least afford to pay for a funeral.
“I am pleased that since Funeral Support Payment launched, we have provided over £44 million in vital financial support to help people and families across Scotland pay for a funeral.
“We know that some people might have already planned for and made other financial arrangements with their family and wider community. But I am urging those who are already getting benefits and facing these costs to check if they are eligible and make an application.
“I would encourage people to find out more and make sure they get the support they are entitled to.”
