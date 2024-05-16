Welsh Government
|Printable version
Over £900,000 investment in digital library platform for Wales
Public libraries will share a new efficient digital library platform which will make the service more consistent and improve access to books, e-books and other library services.
Backed by over £900,000 from the Welsh Government, the shared platform will increase the range of materials available at people’s local libraries by allowing them to share their resources with other libraries. Once implemented the platform will enable library services to work together on other developments such as a single Welsh library card.
Procurement of the platform was led by Cyngor Gwynedd as lead authority for this project. It will be implemented over the coming months and is expected to go live later this year.
The Cabinet Secretary for Culture and Social Justice, Lesley Griffiths, said:
Libraries are an important part of our communities, they’re a great place to access free books and resources and we want to make them easier to use. This new digital library platform will encourage and support even more people to benefit from the services libraries are able to offer.
Cyngor Gwynedd Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economy and Community, Councillor Nia Jeffreys, said:
We are delighted to receive support from the Welsh Government for this truly innovative and collaborative project that will help transform Library Services in Wales. The new national digital library platform for Wales will provide numerous benefits for library customers, staff, and other stakeholders, placing the user at the heart of everything we do. It will also ensure that we deliver a quality service, underpinned by service improvements for all our users across Wales, designed around their needs.
Chair of the Society of Chief Librarians Cymru, Nicola Pitman, said:
This is an exciting opportunity to improve services to Library Customers across Wales and we can’t wait to see what can be achieved with the new Platform. SCL Cymru is very grateful to Welsh Government for this investment into Welsh Public Libraries and their recognition of the vital role that Libraries play to their communities in Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/over-900000-investment-digital-library-platform-wales
Latest News from
Welsh Government
20 million additional free school meals served up in Wales through “transformational” initiative16/05/2024 11:25:00
The First Minister has announced that over 20 million additional meals have been served since the rollout of universal free meals to all primary pupils in Wales began in September 2022.
‘Learning at work ‘key’ to unlocking workforce potential’ – Jeremy Miles14/05/2024 14:05:00
From apprentice to CEO – Dŵr Cymru shows what’s possible.
Rural Affairs Secretary shares new timeframe for the Sustainable Farming Scheme14/05/2024 11:05:00
A new timeframe for introducing the Sustainable Farming Scheme has been confirmed today by Climate Change and Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies.
Croeso i Gymru! Wales becomes first UK nation to launch metaverse experience14/05/2024 09:05:00
Wales has become the first UK nation to launch in the metaverse, giving virtual visitors from across the world a taste of what they can discover there for real.
Parc Cybi HGV facility to re-open next week13/05/2024 12:05:00
The parking facility provided by the Welsh Government in Holyhead is due to re-open today, Monday, May 13, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates has confirmed.
Launch of new legal advisory scheme for leaseholders affected by fire safety issues13/05/2024 09:15:00
The Welsh Government has launched a new leaseholder legal advisory scheme to help support leaseholders in medium and high-rise buildings affected by fire safety issues in Wales.
‘Let’s work together to get the right speeds on the right roads'10/05/2024 17:05:00
Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport Ken Skates visited Buckley today (Friday 10 May) to listen to feedback from councillors about the local feeling around 20mph in and around the town.
UK’s first national security operations centre launches in Wales10/05/2024 15:05:00
The first national scheme of its kind in the UK, which will protect Welsh local authorities and all fire and rescue services in Wales from cyber-attacks, has launched today.
Tree-mendous new total for National Forest sites10/05/2024 14:05:00
There are now more than 100 National Forest sites in Wales.