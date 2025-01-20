PAC report on local roads funding – LGA statement

The LGA responds to the Public Accounts Committee report on the condition and maintenance of local roads in England.

Responding to a Public Accounts Committee report on the condition and maintenance of local roads in England, Cllr Adam Hug, transport spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said:

“Greater, long-term funding certainty for local highways authorities - with five yearly funding allocations on a par with National Highways - is needed to tackle the multi-billion pound local roads backlog, as this report recommends.

“This will enable councils to far more effectively plan for and invest in preventative treatments, which keep surfaces in better condition for longer.

“The upcoming Spending Review provides an opportunity to give councils this long-term certainty, so they can help make our local roads more resilient to severe weather, boost inclusive economic growth and prevent potholes which are more expensive to repair than preventative measures.”

Local roads branded “national embarrassment” as Govt urged to tackle £15bn repair backlog