PackUK – pEPR scheme administrator launched

PackUK launched to deliver the UK’s Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging (pEPR).

PackUK, a new scheme administrator to help businesses reduce packaging usage and promote more sustainable alternatives, has been unveiled today (21 January), marking the next big step in delivering the UK’s four nation Extended Producer Responsibility for Packaging (pEPR) scheme.

PackUK, to be known as PecynUK in Wales, will shift the cost of managing household packaging waste from taxpayers and local authorities to those businesses who use and supply the packaging, applying the ‘polluter pays’ principle.

Starting its work today, PackUK will set pEPR’s fees, raise the fees from obligated producers and make packaging waste disposal payments to local authorities in return for the delivery of better collection and recycling services. In doing so, it will deliver a scheme which demonstrates value for money for both producers and the public.

PackUK will also be responsible for public communications and information campaigns to encourage the public to dispose of packaging waste correctly and not litter their packaging.

Dr Margaret Bates, head of the UK pEPR Scheme Administrator said:

The need for an effective pEPR scheme that shifts the cost of managing household packaging waste to producers has never been more critical. The launch of PackUK marks an exciting leap forward in delivering this. We remain committed to working closely across the four nations, producers, and stakeholders across the collection and packaging value chain. Together, we aim to deliver a fair and collaborative pEPR scheme that addresses the challenges of packaging waste and lays the foundation for a more sustainable and responsible approach to packaging.

Jim Bligh, Director of Corporate Affairs and Packaging, The Food and Drink Federation:

The new Extended Producer Responsibility regulations offer a once in a generation opportunity for the UK to develop a world-class recycling system and create a truly circular economy. This will mean that shoppers can be confident that when they dispose of their crisp packets, yoghurt pots and bread bags, they will be responsibly recycled and turned back into food grade packaging. We’re pleased to be working closely with PackUK to ensure that this multi-billion-pound investment produces real results for the nation.

Investing in efficient and effective local recycling services

As the cornerstone of the wider packaging reforms, pEPR will generate more than £1 billion annually to support household collection and disposal services, including recycling services.

A critical step towards modernising the UK’s approach to packing waste, it will incentivise businesses to reduce unnecessary packaging and use more recycled and recyclable packaging. This will lead to less waste going to landfill and reduce the release of damaging CO2 emissions.

Delivering with business

PackUK’s design and set up has been supported by an industry-led advisory steering group, chaired by Sebastian Munden – former chief executive of Unilever UK & Ireland.

PackUK will continue work with packaging producers to explore ways to enhance the role of businesses across its delivery, including the appointment of a new Producer Responsibility Organisation.

Collaboration across the packaging value chain is vital and the Government will ensure that this continues moving forward.

Supporting the circular economy

The implementation of the pEPR scheme is a critical step in the move towards a circular economy. It will modernise the UK’s approach to packaging and packaging waste, implementing tried and tested international best practice.

Alongside the Simpler Recycling and the Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers, the pEPR scheme will stimulate an estimated £10 billion investment in recycling services and infrastructure across the UK over the next 10 years and in England alone the potential to create 21,000 new jobs.

Taken together, the packaging reforms will create green jobs and will play a key role in delivering Net Zero, reducing the UK’s emissions from landfill by an estimated 32 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2037.

Join PackUK in Birmingham in February for its first event

To mark its launch, PackUK will be at the Packaging Innovations Birmingham on 12-13 February 2025. This event will feature expert speakers and industry figures sharing key knowledge, breakout sessions, and opportunities to engage directly with the PackUK team.

Seb Munden will be hosting the initial launch session on the central circular economy stage with guest speakers Emma Bourne, David McPhee, Rhodri Asby and Shane Doris representing their respective nations.

Minister for the Circular Economy, Mary Creagh will then chair a panel, again on the central circular economy stage, hosting key value chain voices as they discuss common aspirations for pEPR and how collaboration between PackUK and its stakeholders is key to delivering a fair and efficient scheme.

See online for more information.