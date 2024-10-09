Parliament votes for action on Winter Fuel Payment

UK Government urged to reverse ‘damaging’ decision.

The UK Government’s decision to introduce means testing for the Winter Fuel Payment must be reversed, according to MSPs.

Following a debate as part of Challenge Poverty Week, the Scottish Parliament voted in favour of a motion that the UK Government reverse its decision to restrict entitlement to the benefit.

First Minister John Swinney said that as a result of this damaging decision, Scottish Government analysis indicates roughly 900,000 Scottish pensioners will no longer be entitled to support with heating costs this winter.

Commenting after the debate, the First Minister said:

“More austerity is not the solution to the restrictive fiscal environment in which the UK Government, and governments across the globe, find themselves.

"It is a mistake to think that action to tackle poverty for our most vulnerable citizens are costs to be mitigated. These measures are investments in our people, our communities and our nation’s future. I have urged the UK Government to deliver an Autumn Budget that recognises this reality.

"Scotland’s Parliament has spoken, and I repeat my call for the UK Government to reverse its damaging decision to restrict entitlement to Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners.

"The Scottish Government will continue to support households with their energy bills and tackle fuel poverty. However the UK Government must ensure their budget in October provides the necessary support to those who need it most."

Background

The full text of the First Minister’s opening speech given to Parliament on Tuesday 8 October 2024.