Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Fleur Anderson visits Cookstown

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Fleur Anderson, has visited Cookstown to meet with local organisations Northern Ireland Rural Women’s Network (NIRWN) and Super Stars Café.

NIRWN is a membership based organisation with a mission to amplify and articulate the voice of rural women at local, regional and strategic level. The Minister took the opportunity to hear directly from service users and members of NIRWN, discussing the most pressing priorities of rural women in Northern Ireland.

Founded in 2005, Super Stars Café is a unique and dynamic charity whose purpose is to provide learning opportunities and new skills for people with learning disabilities which are not available elsewhere.

Speaking following her visit to Co Tyrone, Minister Anderson said:

“Northern Ireland’s community sector is united on many issues and I’ve been privileged to meet many groups across Northern Ireland already. “I wanted to take today as an opportunity to focus on the fantastic work of NIRWN and hear about the issues most pressing to women in rural communities. “It was also great to hear about the work of the Super Stars Café and how they enable young people in the local community to reach their full potential.”

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Fleur Anderson pictured with members of the Super Stars Café team

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Fleur Anderson pictured with members from the NIRWN

