techUK
|Printable version
Participate in techUK's upcoming events on climate, environment and sustainability
We are pleased to present our upcoming schedule of events focused on raising awareness and promoting action in the areas of climate, environment, and sustainability.
From engaging discussions to educational webinars, we have curated a series of thought-provoking events that aim to inform and inspire participants on a diverse range of topics at the intersection of sustainability and technology.
Register today to secure your spot:
|
Event
|
Type
|
Date
|
Online
|
5 March 2024, 9 – 10 am
|
Tech Against Trafficking report launch: Building an Effective Data Ecosystem to Address Forced Labor Risks in Global Supply Chains
|
In-person (techUK HQ in London)
|
18 March 2024, 4 – 6:30 pm
|
Sustainability Strategy Forum: How to Harmonise AI's Dual Role as a Catalyst and Disruptor for Sustainable Progress
|
Online
|
19 March 2024, 1:30 – 3 pm
|
Warming Up to Efficiency: A Cross-Industry Panel on Data Centre Heat Export
|
Hybrid (online and at techUK HQ in London)
|
19 March 2024, 4 – 6:30 pm
|
Innovating Industrial Decarbonisation: net zero standards and opportunities
|
Online
|
27 March 2024, 10 – 11 am
|
Te(a)ching Ethics: A Webinar on Responsible Business Governance
|
Online
|
28 March 2024, 1 – 2 pm
|
Online
|
10 April 2024, 2 – 3:30 pm
|
How to prove the sustainability credentials of your projects to clients and customers
|
Online
|
7 May 2024, 2 – 3:30 pm
|
In-person (ZE-BOX Manchester)
|
4 June 2024, 10 am – 12 pm
techUK – Committed to Climate Action
Visit our Climate Action Hub to learn more or to register for regular updates.
By 2030, digital technology can cut global emissions by 15%. Cloud computing, 5G, AI and IoT have the potential to support dramatic reductions in carbon emissions in sectors such as transport, agriculture, and manufacturing. techUK is working to foster the right policy framework and leadership so we can all play our part. For more information on how techUK can support you, please visit our Climate Action Hub and click ‘contact us’.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/participate-in-techuk-s-upcoming-events-on-climate-environment-and-sustainability.html
Latest News from
techUK
House of Lords Committee launches call for evidence to assess Modern Slavery Act 201504/03/2024 16:25:00
The House of Lords Committee on the Modern Slavery Act 2015 has issued a call for evidence as part of its inquiry into assessing the impact and effectiveness of the Act.
techUK's first Emerging Space Technologies report is now live!04/03/2024 11:25:00
techUK has published its first Emerging Space Technologies Industry Perspective Report, which explores the opportunities that will be created by the growing commercialisation of space.
MOD announce reforms to Defence Procurement04/03/2024 10:25:00
Ministry of Defence announce reforms to Defence Procurement in Integrated Procurement Model paper.
Defence Drone Strategy published by Ministry of Defence04/03/2024 09:25:00
Ministry of Defence publishes Defence Drone Strategy, setting out how the UK will become a world leader in uncrewed defence systems across all domains.
The Regulatory Horizon Council publish report on regulation for quantum technology applications01/03/2024 15:05:00
The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) has published the awaited report Regulating Quantum Technology Applications to set out a pro-innovation approach to regulating quantum technologies.
Shadow Defence Secretary announces Labour's pledges to reform UK Defence29/02/2024 16:10:00
Speaking at the Policy Exchange yesterday, in a keynote address the Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey outlined a series of reforms Labour would make to the Ministry of Defence should it form a government after the general election.
UK Government release new guide for telecoms RDI funding and opportunities29/02/2024 14:05:00
What better a location or occasion than Mobile World Congress to launch a brand new guide outlining the UK government's research, development and innovation funding and opportunities?
techUK response to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Consultation on Climate Change Agreements (CCA) new Scheme28/02/2024 16:25:00
techUK with the help of SLR Consulting, responded to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s (DESNZ) consultation on the new Climate Change Agreements (CCA) scheme - on behalf of our data centre sector members.
Spring Budget 2024: techUK members will be watching for progress on the Government’s science and tech ambitions28/02/2024 15:25:00
At the Budget the Chancellor is expected to prioritise tax cuts for the public, however techUK members will still want to see progress on the Government’s science and tech ambitions.
UK Government release guide for telecoms research, development and innovation funding and opportunities28/02/2024 11:20:00
Yesterday, 27 February, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology's (DSIT) Digital Infrastructure team released a telecoms research, development and innovation current funding and opportunities at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. techUK's Head of Telecoms and Spectrum Policy is on the ground at MWC and saw Minister Lopez make the announcement this morning.