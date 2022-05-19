Partner toolkit for This Girl Can x Strava partnership published

The new Club and challenge will be available for Strava users later this month and encourages women to get back to moving again after a break from physical activity.

Ahead of the launch of This Girl Can and Strava’s ‘Make Your Comeback’ campaign, we’ve published a toolkit to help partners get involved and support women in their local area to get moving again.

The partnership with Strava – part of an innovative new working model for the award-winning campaign – launches to consumers later this month and will see a new This Girl Can Club and the ‘Make Your Comeback’ introduced on the fitness tracking platform.

The club will be the first ever This Girl Can Club on Strava, providing a supportive space for women to take that first back towards getting active again, as well as the ‘Make Your Comeback’ challenge.

And this new toolkit, which includes posters, social media posts and ideas for how a range of organisations can get involved, allows This Girl Can supporters to showcase what they’re doing and spread the word to their community – inspiring women to get active again after taking a break from it.

The inclusive Make Your Comeback challenge will invite women to get moving again in whatever way works for them. By logging just four hours of activity over four weeks, they’ll earn a digital finisher’s badge and receive progress updates to keep them motivated.

In addition to the challenge, the Club will allow women to celebrate their achievements, share tips, tricks and inspiration, and get inspired by others to get active on their terms.

Strava users will be able to join the challenge as of 6 June, with the four-week period then beginning on 20 June.

The challenge finishes on 15 July but the Club will live on beyond this, allowing women to keep supporting each other and find other inspiring challenges long into the future.

Click here for the full press release