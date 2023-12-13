Patient-centred care in the NHS - A guest blog by Opencast

A new report from Opencast looks at the opportunities that healthcare organisations have to create a better, more patient-centred experience. It explores how listening to the voices of patients, clinicians and other stakeholders is essential in building for the future.

If you’re involved in the healthcare sector, you’ll know that patient-centred care is a key focus for the NHS across the UK, with evidence showing that involving patients can improve their health outcomes and experience.

And it’s not just a focus for healthcare providers – patients too want to be more involved in their own care. They want to be more involved in decision-making about their health. They want care that is adapted for each of them as individuals.

To succeed with this ambition, and deliver the right digital services and technology to support it, healthcare organisations are working to put the needs of patients and the people who care for them at the heart of the process. But they face pain points along the way, such as:

Challenges in reaching and communicating with patients to understand their needs

to understand their needs The complex nature of the NHS , with multiple organisations having very different levels of experience of assessing what patients need

, with multiple organisations having very different levels of experience of assessing what patients need Privacy concerns meaning that data and information can often not be shared across systems

meaning that data and information can often not be shared across systems Multiple requirements to improve systems and deliver changes that make an impact.

