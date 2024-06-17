Patients Association - Patient Partnership Index recognises our work

The Patients Association has been awarded a Silver Standard in the 2024 Patient Partnership Index for our work on NHS diagnostic services. The project was funded and supported by Roche Diagnostics UK and Ireland.

The project aimed to understand patients’ lived experience of diagnostics testing. Through a survey of patients, we discovered that patients valued diagnostic services and also developed recommendations to improve them based on what patients told us.

We heard from more than 1,000 patients and found:

9 out of 10 UK patients say it should be more straightforward to get the diagnostic tests they need

6 out of 10 would be willing to pay to get a test done if they faced a long wait, or the test they needed was not available

6 out of 10 believed being able to test at home could help speed up diagnosis and

Patients want to know how to get the tests they need, why they are having them, and when they can expect results.

We also held a webinar to present the results and explore the recommendations.

Patient Partnership Index

The Patient Partnership Index, developed and launched in 2020 by independent healthcare communications agency OVID Health, measures and rates the quality of partnerships between patient groups and the pharmaceutical industry. Read more about the Index.