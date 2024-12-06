Friday 06 Dec 2024 @ 11:05
Scottish Government
Printable version

Pay offer for Speciality and Associate Doctors

Unions to consider package for 24/25.

Speciality and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors across Scotland have been offered a 6% pay rise to ensure their salaries stay competitive with other parts of the UK.

If accepted by trade unions, this offer will mean more than £7.2 million invested in their pay for 2024-25.

The 6% increase will apply to all SAS doctors’ basic pay, and those on the new 2022 Specialist Contract will see a larger increase to ensure their pay is brought in line with doctors in other UK nations. The proposed increase will be backdated to April 1 2024.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“After weeks of positive talks with BMA Scotland, I am pleased that this pay offer will be shared with their BMA SAS doctor committee members.

“It builds on the contract reform and investment we made in 2022 and aims to make sure Speciality and Specialist doctors stay competitively paid. I hope it will be accepted.

“I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hardworking SAS doctors for their commitment and patience. They are vital to NHS Scotland and we will continue to support them, with our draft budget outlining our plans to invest a record £21 billion in health and social care in 2025-26.”

BACKGROUND

A funding envelope of over £7.2 million has been committed to SAS Doctor pay in 2024-25.

This investment will see a flat 6% uplift applied to Specialty Doctors on both 2008 and 2022 contracts, and Associate Specialist pay points. In addition, the Scottish Government has committed to increasing pay rates for the Specialist Doctor Grade to bring them in line with the rates in England.

Examples of basic pay increases for 2024-25:

Specialty Doctors

  • Specialty Doctors on pay point 3 will receive £4,166
  • Specialty Doctors on pay point 9 will receive £4,931
  • Specialty Doctors on pay point 14 will receive £5,441

Specialist Doctors

  • Specialist Doctors on Pay Point 1 will receive £8,872
  • Specialist Doctors on Pay Point 3 will receive £6,719
  • Specialist Doctors on Pay Point 6 will receive £7,143

New Proposed 2024-25 Pay Scale for Specialty and Specialist Doctors on 2022 Contracts

Specialty Doctors 

 Pay Point

 2023/24 Pay Scale

Proposed 2024/25 Pay Scale

 % Uplift

 £ Uplift

0

£58,198

£61,690

6%

£3,492

1

£58,198

£61,690

6%

£3,492

2

£58,198

£61,690

6%

£3,492

3

£69,427

£73,593

6%

£4,166

4

£69,427

£73,593

6%

£4,166

5

£69,427

£73,593

6%

£4,166

6

£73,678

£78,099

6%

£4,421

7

£73,678

£78,099

6%

£4,421

8

£73,678

£78,099

6%

£4,421

9

£82,184

£87,115

6%

£4,931

10

£82,184

£87,115

6%

£4,931

11

£82,184

£87,115

6%

£4,931

12

£90,688

£96,129

6%

£5,441

13

£90,688

£96,129

6%

£5,441

14

£90,688

£96,129

6%

£5,441

15

£90,688

£96,129

6%

£5,441

16

£90,688

£96,129

6%

£5,441

17

£90,688

£96,129

6%

£5,441

 

Specialist Doctors 

 Pay Point

 2023/24 Pay Scale

Proposed 2024/25 Pay Scale

 % Uplift (Rounded)

 £ Uplift

0

£88,118

£96,990

10.07%

£8,872

1

£88,118

£96,990

10.07%

£8,872

2

£88,118

£96,990

10.07%

£8,872

3

£94,065

£100,784

7.14%

£6,719

4

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Independent Advisers on Scottish Ministerial Code

06/12/2024 17:05:00

Three new advisers to take on strengthened role. 

Opportunities of Glasgow Games

06/12/2024 15:05:00

Minister speaks at State of the City Economy conference.

Preventing violence against women and girls

06/12/2024 13:05:00

More than 100 organisations working to tackle violence against women and girls will receive £19 million in new funding.

Call for UK Government support in scrapping the two-child limit

06/12/2024 12:05:00

Social Justice Secretary writes to counterpart seeking early engagement.

Increased funding for arts and culture

05/12/2024 15:25:00

Hundreds of individuals and organisations to benefit.

Scrapping the two-child limit

05/12/2024 15:05:00

Budget measure to lift 15,000 children out of poverty.

A Budget to grow Scotland’s economy

05/12/2024 13:05:00

Scottish Budget investment proposals set out transformative next steps to grow the economy.

Lifeline projects for veterans

05/12/2024 12:05:00

Thousands of veterans and their families will be able to access vital support as a result of this year’s Scottish Veterans Fund

Record investment to support health & social care

05/12/2024 10:20:00

Budget includes £200 million to reduce waiting lists and delayed discharge.

Providing tax stability

05/12/2024 09:20:00

Majority pay less income tax than in rest of the UK.