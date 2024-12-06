Pay offer for Speciality and Associate Doctors

Unions to consider package for 24/25.

Speciality and Associate Specialist (SAS) doctors across Scotland have been offered a 6% pay rise to ensure their salaries stay competitive with other parts of the UK.

If accepted by trade unions, this offer will mean more than £7.2 million invested in their pay for 2024-25.

The 6% increase will apply to all SAS doctors’ basic pay, and those on the new 2022 Specialist Contract will see a larger increase to ensure their pay is brought in line with doctors in other UK nations. The proposed increase will be backdated to April 1 2024.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“After weeks of positive talks with BMA Scotland, I am pleased that this pay offer will be shared with their BMA SAS doctor committee members.

“It builds on the contract reform and investment we made in 2022 and aims to make sure Speciality and Specialist doctors stay competitively paid. I hope it will be accepted.

“I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hardworking SAS doctors for their commitment and patience. They are vital to NHS Scotland and we will continue to support them, with our draft budget outlining our plans to invest a record £21 billion in health and social care in 2025-26.”

BACKGROUND

A funding envelope of over £7.2 million has been committed to SAS Doctor pay in 2024-25.

This investment will see a flat 6% uplift applied to Specialty Doctors on both 2008 and 2022 contracts, and Associate Specialist pay points. In addition, the Scottish Government has committed to increasing pay rates for the Specialist Doctor Grade to bring them in line with the rates in England.

Examples of basic pay increases for 2024-25:

Specialty Doctors

Specialty Doctors on pay point 3 will receive £4,166

Specialty Doctors on pay point 9 will receive £4,931

Specialty Doctors on pay point 14 will receive £5,441

Specialist Doctors

Specialist Doctors on Pay Point 1 will receive £8,872

Specialist Doctors on Pay Point 3 will receive £6,719

Specialist Doctors on Pay Point 6 will receive £7,143

New Proposed 2024-25 Pay Scale for Specialty and Specialist Doctors on 2022 Contracts

Specialty Doctors

Pay Point 2023/24 Pay Scale Proposed 2024/25 Pay Scale % Uplift £ Uplift 0 £58,198 £61,690 6% £3,492 1 £58,198 £61,690 6% £3,492 2 £58,198 £61,690 6% £3,492 3 £69,427 £73,593 6% £4,166 4 £69,427 £73,593 6% £4,166 5 £69,427 £73,593 6% £4,166 6 £73,678 £78,099 6% £4,421 7 £73,678 £78,099 6% £4,421 8 £73,678 £78,099 6% £4,421 9 £82,184 £87,115 6% £4,931 10 £82,184 £87,115 6% £4,931 11 £82,184 £87,115 6% £4,931 12 £90,688 £96,129 6% £5,441 13 £90,688 £96,129 6% £5,441 14 £90,688 £96,129 6% £5,441 15 £90,688 £96,129 6% £5,441 16 £90,688 £96,129 6% £5,441 17 £90,688 £96,129 6% £5,441

Specialist Doctors