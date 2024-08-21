Pay offer to NHS Agenda for Change staff

5.5% pay increase for nurses and NHS workers in 2024-25.

Nurses and healthcare staff across Scotland have been offered a pay increase of 5.5% that will ensure they have the best pay package in the UK.

The offer, if accepted by trade unions, will see an investment of more than £448 million in 2024-25 and will ensure almost 170,000 NHS Agenda for Change staff – including nurses, midwives, paramedics, allied health professionals, porters and others – benefit from the pay rise which will be backdated to 1 April 2024.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said:

“Following weeks of constructive engagement with trade union representatives, I am pleased to have agreed an offer, in recognition of the Pay Review Body recommendations, that will ensure Scotland’s nurses and NHS staff have the best pay package in the UK. The unions will now consult their members and I hope it will be accepted.

“I want to express my thanks again to Scotland’s hardworking healthcare staff for their commitment and patience – they are the very backbone of the NHS and we are committed to supporting them, particularly during a cost of living crisis. I am grateful for the continued efforts around the table and that the trade unions will now put this to their members.”

BACKGROUND

A total of £448 million has been committed for Agenda for Change pay in 2024-25. This equates to an uplift of 5.5% for all staff.

Examples of increases for 2024-25:

experienced porters (band 2) will receive £1,395

experienced healthcare support workers (band 4) will receive £1,651

experienced staff nurses (band 5) will receive £2,072

experienced paramedics (band 6) will receive £2,535.

