Paying compensation to evicted tenants ‘absurd’ say landlords

Plans that would see landlords in Wales have to pay compensation to tenants who have been served with an eviction notice have been branded absurd by the NRLA.

The Welsh Government will be exploring the feasibility of the plans – which would introduce madatory payments in certain circumstances, for instance where a landlord needs to sell or move back into their property.

The recommendation was one of a number made by the Senedd’s Housing & Local Government Select Committee on the future of the Welsh PRS which have now been accepted by the Welsh Government.

While the association has welcomed many of the Committee’s suggestions – including measures to improve property standards and the development of a long term strategy for the sector – it believed the compensation plan is a step to far.

NRLA Chief Executive Ben Beadle said: