PDS/techUK Partnership refresh
techUK is excited to announce the refresh of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Police Digital Service (PDS). This partnership was initially established in 2021 with the aim to create a formal link between the tech industry sector and PDS.
Police Digital Services’ mission is to provide a centre of expertise to design, create and deliver national digital and information systems for UK law enforcement, efficiently and effectively.
The agreement has been put in place to increase industry awareness of the remit and objectives of PDS and techUK among the policing and supplier communities.
The partnership agreement has been established to support a more transparent and accessible market for technology in policing, as we look to strengthen the relationships between policing and the private sector to empower the sharing of public safety responsibilities.
The past three years have demonstrated the successful implementation of the partnership, establishing a clear connection and communication channel between the industry and policing. This opportunity has had significant benefits in fostering collaborations and conversations between techUK members and PDS, helping to move towards more strategically aligned, collaborative and sustainable relations where requirements and solutions are developed together, as stated in the National Policing Digital Strategy.
'We are delighted to be continuing our strategic partnership with TechUK, now entering its fourth year. In that time our two organisations have worked closely to strengthen relationships between policing and industry, so that together we can provide the best digital technology in an ever-changing law enforcement landscape.'
- Ian Bell - CEO, Police Digital Service
Over the past years, engagement has been fantastic through various events, roundtables, market briefings and webinars. Below some examples of the excellent work achieved through the partnership:
Refreshing the National Policing Digital Strategy roundtable
Police Digital Service Innovation Cohort Industry Engagement
Various industry briefings to inform members about PDS future plans to support the implementation of policing digital transformation.
The partnership has also led to a fruitful collaboration for the annual PDS Summit, participation and involvement of PDS into techUK working groups, supporting policing in driving innovation in collaboration with the tech sector.
'The refreshed agreement reflects the successful cooperation between techUK and Police Digital Service (PDS). Over the past three years, we have worked closely with the PDS team, and we want to celebrate the outstanding job we have done to reach this stage. This new formal agreement enables further collaboration between PDS, as a central coordinating organization for UK policing, and techUK, the industry voice and national champion for technology innovation.'
-Matthew Evans – Director Markets, techUK
Interoperability in Policing updates
techUK is excited to announce the refresh of the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Police Digital Service (PDS). This partnership was initially established in 2021 with the aim to create a formal link between the tech industry sector and PDS.
