Pedal for Paris inspires action on climate change

Almost 200 organisations have signed our Going for Green pledge, following the epic cycle ride to showcase innovative environmental sustainability projects

On Tuesday 23 July, three days before the start of the Olympic Games, our Chair Chris Boardman arrived in the French capital at the end of his epic Pedal for Paris.

The eight-day ride from Manchester to Paris was designed to raise awareness of – and inspire action on – climate change, ensuring our sector is in the leading pack in tackling this urgent issue.

The name of the ride referenced both the host city of this summer’s Games and also the 10-year anniversary of the Paris Agreement – the landmark international treaty to tackle climate change.

Chris was joined by a host of cycling guests during his journey, including fellow Olympic gold medallist Dame Katherine Grainger, multiple Paralympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey, and rugby union icons Mike Tindall and James Haskell – on a tandem bike.

Alongside the ride we launched our Going for Green pledge – a simple way for sport and physical activity organisations large and small to demonstrate their commitment to becoming more environmentally friendly.

So far, almost 200 organisations have signed it, including the Football Association, British Cycling, England Athletics, Swim England, the Rugby Football Union and the Lawn Tennis Association, plus a plethora of grassroots clubs and groups.

On his 550-mile journey south, Chris collected new pledges – each marked by the addition of a sticker to his bike – and dropped in on several innovative green sporting projects to learn about the difference they’ve already made.

They included:

the British Mountaineering Council , who are using membership funds to purchase and plant carbon-capturing sphagnum moss in the Peak District.

Paddle UK , who have introduced several initiatives to combat the impacts of climate change and pollution on our ‘blue’ environments.

Trash Free Trails , who are aiming to clear 75% of litter from our wild places by 2025.

Halton Tennis Club , who have done some incredible work to achieve their aim of become carbon neutral by 2029.

Dame Sarah said: "Pedal for Paris has brought in this discussion that we need to have about how we can lead more active, healthy and sustainable lives.

"It's so important that we're opening it up and visited local communities along the way to shine a light on what's already being done and what can be done even further to make sustainability a key topic for the future."

Chris added: "It's been incredible to connect lots of these amazing projects with thousands and thousands of volunteers, organisations all signed up. This must just be the start."