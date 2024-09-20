Permit consultation for Portland incinerator reopens

A chance for local people to have their say on waste plans.

The Environment Agency yesterday reopened a final consultation into an application for a permit to operate a new waste incinerator in Portland.

The move has been made due to an administrative error during consultation with the public during the summer. It meant some people who wanted to submit a response may have been unable to. If you did respond to the consultation that closed on 11 August, the Environment Agency will have received your comments and there is no need for you to re-submit your response.

This does not mean the earlier decision has been reversed and that we are likely to grant the permit.

Following earlier consultations, all of the necessary information from Powerfuel Portland Ltd has been received for the permit to be granted. Nor does it mean a final decision has been taken, only that the permit will be granted unless the Environment Agency receives new information that gives cause for not allowing it. This consultation gives you the opportunity to provide any new information that could make a difference.

Issues that are considered:

Relevant environmental regulatory requirements and technical standards.

Information on local population and sensitive sites.

Comments on whether the right process is being used for the activity, for example whether the technology is the right one.

Pollution control.

The impact of noise and odour from traffic on site.

Any permit conditions that may be needed.

The Environment Agency does not look at issues around vehicle movements to and from the site, working hours and whether or not the site is suitable for this kind of work. All of those are matters dealt with through the local authority planning process.

If you wish to make comments about the application, please do so by 23.59 on 20 October, 2024 by:

Visiting the online Citizen Space web page: https://consult.environment-agency.gov.uk/psc/dt5-1pp-powerfuel-portland-limited-a001/

E-mailing: pscpublicresponse@environment-agency.gov.uk

Posting your response to: Environment Agency Permitting and Support Centre, Land Team, Quadrant 2, 99 Parkway Avenue, Sheffield, S9 4WF.

Please include the application number EPR/AP3304SZ/A001 when you make contact.