Pioneering partnership connects landscape and creativity
Arts Council England and National Association for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding.
The agreement represents their joint commitments to nurture new links between creative and cultural organisations, and England’s 34 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs).
Working in partnership under this Memorandum of Understanding means Arts Council England and England’s Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty deliver on their own priorities, underpinned by joint ambitions to see more people engaging with culture and landscape, promoting opportunities, prosperity and wellbeing for rural communities, and contributing to conversations around tackling the climate emergency.
For many years, AONB teams across the country have participated in pioneering, awe-inspiring art installations and activities, and the Memorandum symbolises a both organisations’ ambition to partner with England’s creative community to develop high-quality, ambitious art that will reach and move people across the country.
Sir Nicholas Serota, chair of Arts Council England recently said:
“The natural environment has inspired artists and writers through the ages. Today, awareness of our environment feeds our imagination, greatly benefits our wellbeing, and broadens our understanding of the climate challenges we face.
“Today’s signing represents further ambitions to deepen our appreciation and engagement with England’s rural landscapes, and their surrounding communities. Reflected through the Arts Council’s commitment to environmental responsibility, this Memorandum highlights the important, crucial connection between culture and the landscape.”
Philip Hygate, chair of the National Association for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty recently said:
“England’s 34 Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty are deeply committed to working with art and culture organisations. We have seen that when AONB Partnerships and artists come together, the results add up to far more than the sum of their parts, creating experiences that will live long in people’s memories. This agreement with Arts Council England provides a framework for us to do more of this invaluable work and enable more people to develop a relationship with the landscapes on their own terms.”
Discover more about the National Association for Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty and how they have already used Arts Council England funding to explore how working with artists attracts new visitors. Take a look >
