Planning permission granted for Kendal flood defence work

The improvements to New Road flood defence work in Kendal were made following feedback from the community and through consultation.

Planning permission has been granted for a revised design for flood defences at New Road in Kendal by Westmorland and Furness Planning Authority following the planning committee deferring the application in May.

Feedback from local residents and interest groups on the original plans approved in 2019 as well as comments through the common land consultation shaped further improvements made to the flood scheme design by the Environment Agency.

The new design includes changes to the open aspect and accessibility through the area for both the local community and visitors.

The approved design includes a safer common access arrangement for the fairground and for other activities at the location.

The New Road flood wall complements the stonework and finish of Gooseholme Bridge and the wider flood scheme throughout Kendal, creating and maintaining a safe community green space with access for all.

The planning decision means work can now start on this section of the Kendal and Upper Kent Catchment Flood Risk Management Scheme which will better protect more than 1,920 homes and 2,250 local businesses from the impact of flooding.

Changes made in response to feedback

Environment Agency Flood and Coastal Risk Manager, Richard Knight yesterday said:

These changes to the original design have been made in response to the feedback from the community and interested parties. We listened, we duly considered local people’s requests, and we believe the new design will enhance the town whilst providing better protection to homes and businesses against the very real threat of flooding. Being granted planning permission for the New Road area heralds the start of the next part of the flood risk management scheme for Kendal. It is important to get the scheme built as quickly as possible to protect the homes and businesses in this area of Kendal.

For more information about the Kendal flood scheme, visit our Information Hub at 2 Beezon Road, adjacent to Lidl, which is open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10am to 4pm - or visit the flood hub online.