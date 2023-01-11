Transport for London
Plans to deliver 98 new affordable homes by Barkingside Tube station given the green light
Proposals to deliver a 100 per cent affordable residential scheme next to Barkingside Tube station have been given the go-ahead by Redbridge Council.
Regeneration specialist, Vistry Partnerships, and housing association, Peabody, have been working together to bring the development forward, alongside Transport for London (TfL)'s wholly owned commercial property company (TTL Properties Ltd).
Predominately covering the area previously used as a builder's yard next to Barkingside Tube station, the development will deliver 98 new homes, all of which will be affordable, as well as an enhanced public area. Delivered across three buildings, the new homes will be a mixture of one-, two-, and three-bedroom properties and provide a mixture of both shared ownership, which offers an affordable route into homeownership, and social rent.
Designed by Sheppard Robson architects, the scheme will be sensitive to, and complement, the Grade II listed station beside it. By being close to the Central line, as well as to local bus routes, new residents will be able to easily travel sustainably and affordably across the capital using public transport - taking approximately 40 minutes to get to central London or 20 minutes to Stratford, one of the capital's key interchanges.
The new homes have been designed to be car-free, with the exception of blue badge parking for residents, with cycle storage available within each of the buildings to further encourage active travel. While the development will also include upgrades to Station Approach, the majority of the station car parking will remain.
Sustainability is also designed into the scheme, with the development powered using renewable forms of energy such as air source heat pumps along with the potential for solar panels. Green roofs, new allotments and communal gardens for residents will also be delivered as part of the scheme. Together, this focus on sustainability will help improve local biodiversity alongside much of the existing flora being retained and enhanced.
The wider scheme will use some of the existing station car parking and surrounding area to deliver a range of improvements for the local community and to enhance the public space outside of Barkingside Tube station and along Station Approach. As part of this, the station car parking will be reconfigured, new pedestrian crossings and solar lighting will be provided and improved public cycle parking will be delivered through a new purpose-built secure facility. The proposals would also contribute towards future play space at the Fairlop Waters Country Park, which will benefit the local community.
Rachel Wood, Property Development Manager at TfL said: "Working with Vistry Partnerships and Peabody, we're thrilled that these plans to deliver 98 brand new, affordable homes next to Barkingside Tube station have been approved by Redbridge Council.
"Now more than ever, it is vital that we continue to use our land to help tackle the housing crisis and deliver the high quality homes the capital urgently needs. This scheme also makes sure that the local community benefits by enhancing the public realm, including improved cycle parking and new pedestrian crossings to support the local area."
Ray Toft, London Managing Director at Vistry Partnerships, said: "As one of the largest partnership-focused developers in the UK, Barkingside is exactly the type of project we love to deliver. We're transforming an area of brownfield land into high quality, affordable homes for our partners Peabody and Transport for London, creating genuine opportunities for Londoners to own and rent a new home."
James McMylor, Regional Managing Director North East London at Peabody, said: "Redbridge Council's approval of plans to transform this builder's yard into 98 new affordable homes for rent and shared ownership in Barkingside is great news for the community. The effectively car-free scheme, powered by renewable energy, sets the standard for sustainable neighbourhoods. New residents will enjoy the balance of fantastic transport links directly into the city with enhanced green space on their doorstep. Along with Transport for London and Vistry Partnerships, we look forward to starting on this 100 per cent affordable scheme this year and welcoming new residents in 2025."
For more information about the scheme please visit: barkingsideyard.co.uk
