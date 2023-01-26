PM call with leaders of US, Germany, France & Italy: 25 January 2023

The Prime Minister spoke to the leaders of the United States, Germany, France and Italy yesterday afternoon.

The Prime Minister welcomed the decisions by allies to announce major battle tank contributions and updated on the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine, including his decision to donate a squadron of Challenger 2 tanks last week.

This decisive, collective action would be a catalyst for other countries to follow suit, the Prime Minister added.

The Prime Minister said it was now clear Russia was on the backfoot, and there was a window for international partners to accelerate efforts to secure lasting peace for Ukraine.

He called on allies to intensify their support in the coming weeks and months.

All the leaders welcomed the strong coordination of military supplies and reflected on the collective international action across the spectrum in support of Ukraine.

They also welcomed the continued humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine in the wake of ongoing indiscriminate and barbaric Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.