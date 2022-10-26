10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Biden
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President of the United States, Joe Biden, yesterday evening.
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, this evening.
President Biden congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and the leaders looked forward to working closely together. President Biden said that the UK remains America’s closest ally, and the Prime Minister agreed on the huge strength of the relationship.
The leaders discussed the extent of UK-US cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions such as the Indo-Pacific where the AUKUS pact forms part of our efforts to enhance stability and counter China’s malign influence.
They reflected on the leading role our countries are playing in supporting the people of Ukraine and ensuring Putin fails in this war.
The Prime Minister and President Biden also agreed on the need to ensure the people of Northern Ireland have security and prosperity through preserving the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.
The leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-biden-25-october-2022
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement: 25 October 202225/10/2022 14:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement on the steps of Downing Street.
Liz Truss's final speech as Prime Minister: 25 October 202225/10/2022 10:20:00
Liz Truss gave her final speech as Prime Minister on the steps of Downing Street.
Prime Minister Liz Truss's statement in Downing Street: 20 October 202220/10/2022 15:33:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss gave a statement in Downing Street.
Appointment of Bishop of Liverpool18/10/2022 14:20:00
Her Late Majesty The Queen approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath, Area Bishop of Bradwell, for election as Bishop of Liverpool.
Political Peerages 202217/10/2022 13:20:00
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.
PM press conference opening remarks: 14 October 202214/10/2022 15:20:00
Prime Minister Liz Truss's opening remarks at today's press conference.
G7 Leaders' joint statement on Ukraine12/10/2022 10:20:00
Joint statement agreed between G7 leaders following their meeting this afternoon.