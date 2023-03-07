10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM call with President Kagame of Rwanda
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame today.
They discussed the UK-Rwanda migration partnership and our joint efforts to break the business model of criminal people smugglers and address humanitarian issues.
The leaders committed to continue working together to ensure this important partnership is delivered successfully.
The Prime Minister and President Kagame also discussed the concerning escalation in violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and international efforts to support a lasting peaceful resolution.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-president-kagame-of-rwanda-6-march-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Plan to forge a better Britain through science and technology unveiled06/03/2023 11:07:00
The Prime Minister and Technology Secretary today launched the government’s plan to cement the UK’s place as a science and technology superpower by 2030.
G7 Leaders’ Statement02/03/2023 12:10:00
Joint statement from G7 leaders following their call on Friday 24 February 2023.
Windsor Framework unveiled to fix problems of the Northern Ireland Protocol28/02/2023 09:10:00
The Windsor Framework, agreed by the Prime Minister and European Commission President, replaces the old Northern Ireland Protocol, providing a new legal and UK constitutional framework.
PM call with G7 leaders27/02/2023 12:15:00
The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week (Friday 24th February) spoke to G7 leaders to mark a year since the unjustified invasion of Ukraine.
Prime Minister set to address the G7 as UK pauses to mark full-scale invasion of Ukraine24/02/2023 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set to call on partners to increase Ukraine’s capability to stop Russian forces.
PM call with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 22 February 202323/02/2023 10:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President Zelenskyy yesterday evening, ahead of the one year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Friday.
Privy Council appointments: 22 February 202222/02/2023 16:20:00
The King has approved the following new appointments to His Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council.