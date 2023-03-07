Tuesday 07 Mar 2023 @ 12:20
10 Downing Street
PM call with President Kagame of Rwanda

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

They discussed the UK-Rwanda migration partnership and our joint efforts to break the business model of criminal people smugglers and address humanitarian issues.

The leaders committed to continue working together to ensure this important partnership is delivered successfully.

The Prime Minister and President Kagame also discussed the concerning escalation in violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo and international efforts to support a lasting peaceful resolution.

