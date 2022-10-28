Friday 28 Oct 2022 @ 15:05
10 Downing Street
PM call with President Macron of France

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron this morning.

President Macron congratulated him on his appointment, and the Prime Minister stressed the importance he places on the UK’s relationship with France – our neighbour and ally.

The leaders agreed that there are a huge range of areas where UK-France cooperation is vital, including on Ukraine, climate, defence and the economy. The Prime Minister also noted the strong historic and cultural links between our countries, as exemplified by President Macron’s moving words following the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Prime Minister and President Macron discussed a range of global issues, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They agreed on the importance of continuing to work in support of Ukraine. As people across Europe face a difficult winter, with rising energy costs resulting from Putin’s invasion, the leaders resolved to work together to secure a more stable energy future. This includes increasing cooperation on nuclear energy.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance for both nations to make the Channel route completely unviable for people traffickers. The leaders committed to deepening our partnership to deter deadly journeys across the Channel that benefit organised criminals.

The Prime Minister and President Macron looked forward to meeting soon, and to holding a UK-France Summit next year.

