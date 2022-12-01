10 Downing Street
PM call with Prime Minister Edi Rama of Albania: 1 December 2022
The Prime Minister spoke to Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama this afternoon.
The leaders welcomed the longstanding close partnership between the UK and Albania and committed to strengthening collaboration on trade, investment and defence, including cyber security.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the positive contribution of the Albanian community to life in the UK, but both leaders agreed that more needed to be done to address illegal migration and tackle organised crime together.
They discussed plans to step up cooperation to address shared challenges, including closing loopholes that are preventing the rapid return of failed asylum seekers.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rama looked forward to working together to deal with those issues and deepen the broader UK-Albania relationship.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-prime-minister-edi-rama-of-albania-1-december-2022
