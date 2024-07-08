PM call with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel

The Prime Minister spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday morning.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his congratulations and said he looked forward to further deepening the close relationship between the two countries.

The leaders discussed the importance of regional security in the Middle East, and the Prime Minister said he was committed to continuing the UK and Israel’s vital cooperation to deter malign threats.

The Prime Minister said the situation on northern border of Israel was very concerning, and it was crucial all parties acted with caution.

Turning to the conflict in Gaza, the Prime Minister reiterated his condolences for the tragic loss of life following the October attacks. He then set out the clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of hostages and an immediate increase in the volume of humanitarian aid reaching civilians.

He added that it was also important to ensure the long-term conditions for a two-state solution were in place, including ensuring the Palestinian Authority had the financial means to operate effectively.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.