PM call with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, yesterday afternoon.
The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Rutte for his warm congratulations on his appointment, and said he looked forward to working closely with the Netherlands.
The leaders highlighted how as transatlantic facing countries, they both faced a unique set of challenges and opportunities.
Discussing illegal migration, the leaders reflected on the difficulties posed by people smuggling gangs and discussed how the UK and the Netherlands could work with partners on a joint approach.
Both agreed on the need for deeper cooperation on shared challenges.
The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming weeks.
