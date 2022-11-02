Wednesday 02 Nov 2022 @ 12:10
10 Downing Street
Printable version

PM call with Prime Minister Rutte of the Netherlands

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Dutch Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, yesterday afternoon.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Rutte for his warm congratulations on his appointment, and said he looked forward to working closely with the Netherlands.

The leaders highlighted how as transatlantic facing countries, they both faced a unique set of challenges and opportunities.

Discussing illegal migration, the leaders reflected on the difficulties posed by people smuggling gangs and discussed how the UK and the Netherlands could work with partners on a joint approach.

Both agreed on the need for deeper cooperation on shared challenges.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch in the coming weeks.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-prime-minister-of-the-netherlands-1-november-2022

Share this article

Latest News from
10 Downing Street

Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary

13/08/2020 15:03:23

The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.

PM call with President Macron of France

28/10/2022 15:05:00

The Prime Minister spoke to French President Macron this morning.

David TC Davies appointed new Welsh Secretary

27/10/2022 14:27:00

Former Wales Office Junior Minister Mr Davies is appointed Secretary of State for Wales by the Prime Minister.

PM call with Taoiseach Micheál Martin

27/10/2022 09:10:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday evening.

PM call with President Biden

26/10/2022 11:10:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to President of the United States, Joe Biden, this evening.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s statement: 25 October 2022

25/10/2022 14:20:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement on the steps of Downing Street.

Liz Truss's final speech as Prime Minister: 25 October 2022

25/10/2022 10:20:00

Liz Truss gave her final speech as Prime Minister on the steps of Downing Street.

Prime Minister Liz Truss's statement in Downing Street: 20 October 2022

20/10/2022 15:33:00

Prime Minister Liz Truss gave a statement in Downing Street.

Appointment of Bishop of Liverpool

18/10/2022 14:20:00

Her Late Majesty The Queen approved the nomination of The Right Reverend Dr John Perumbalath, Area Bishop of Bradwell, for election as Bishop of Liverpool.

Automation & Bots4Good 2022