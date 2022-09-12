PM call with Prime Minister Trudeau

10 Downing Street
The Prime Minister spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday 10 September 2022.
The leaders shared their shock and sadness at the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. They agreed a profound sense of loss is being felt by people in the UK, Canada, the wider Commonwealth and across the world.
The Prime Minister noted the closeness of the UK-Canada relationship, as fellow members of the Commonwealth, G7 and NATO. The leaders agreed to build on this partnership as we apply our shared values to the challenges we face, including working to reduce our economic dependence on authoritarian states.
