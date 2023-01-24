PM call with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

The Prime Minister spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday afternoon.

The leaders reflected on the close relationship between the UK and Ireland, and the Prime Minister said it was clear both nations were highly aligned when it came to shared values and challenges. He pointed to cooperation on areas like research and development and offshore wind.

The leaders discussed the invasion of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister updated on the UK’s plans to accelerate its support to help the country secure a lasting peace.

They also discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the need to find solutions to the problems being faced by communities in Northern Ireland.

Both leaders reflected on the need for Northern Ireland to have a power-sharing government up and running as soon as possible.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.