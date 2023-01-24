Tuesday 24 Jan 2023 @ 10:10
10 Downing Street
Printable version

PM call with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

The Prime Minister spoke to the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday afternoon.

The leaders reflected on the close relationship between the UK and Ireland, and the Prime Minister said it was clear both nations were highly aligned when it came to shared values and challenges. He pointed to cooperation on areas like research and development and offshore wind.

The leaders discussed the invasion of Ukraine, and the Prime Minister updated on the UK’s plans to accelerate its support to help the country secure a lasting peace.

They also discussed the Northern Ireland Protocol, and the need to find solutions to the problems being faced by communities in Northern Ireland.

Both leaders reflected on the need for Northern Ireland to have a power-sharing government up and running as soon as possible.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-call-with-taoiseach-leo-varadkar-23-january-2023

Share this article

Latest News from
10 Downing Street

Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary

13/08/2020 15:03:23

The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.

Levelling Up projects in Wales awarded £208 million by UK Government

19/01/2023 13:22:00

A total of 11 projects receive grants from round two of flagship Levelling Up Fund

PM takes action to stop disruptive protests

16/01/2023 11:15:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is backing the police to clamp down on highly disruptive and dangerous protests, under plans announced today.

PM accelerates Ukraine support ahead of anniversary of Putin’s war

16/01/2023 09:10:00

The Prime Minister has announced the UK will send tanks and self-propelled guns to aid the Ukrainian offensive.

PM meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan: 11 January 2023

12/01/2023 10:05:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, at the Tower of London yesterday.

PM meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan

12/01/2023 09:10:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, at the Tower of London yesterday.

Prime Minister hosts Japanese PM and agrees historic defence agreement

11/01/2023 11:15:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set to sign major defence agreement with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on his visit to London.

PM to hold NHS Recovery Forum at Downing Street

09/01/2023 09:10:00

Clinical leaders, health experts and ministers to convened in Downing Street for an NHS Recovery Forum this weekend.

Prime Minister’s plan to build an innovative economy

05/01/2023 10:05:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan to build an innovative economy delivering more jobs and higher pay.

Active Wellbeing 2023 is running from 1-28 February