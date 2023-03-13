10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
The Prime Minister met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in San Diego yesterday (12 March 2023), ahead of their trilateral meeting with President Biden to discuss the next phase of the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Albanese agreed on the great significance of the AUKUS partnership – an unprecedented endeavour which will protect our people and support our defence industrial bases for generations to come. They agreed that with this partnership they are investing in not just our capabilities but our most important relationships.
The leaders welcomed the flourishing bilateral partnership between the UK and Australia which was going from strength to strength. They discussed further cooperation in defence and issues of shared concern, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The Prime Minister outlined the conclusions of the UK’s updated national security and foreign policy strategy, which will be published on Monday.
The Prime Minister updated on his recent meetings with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and London and the leaders agreed on the importance of keeping up the staunch and unified international support for Ukraine. They agreed on the importance of the Ukraine training mission which UK and Australian troops were delivering with other partners in the UK. Separately, both leaders also agreed on the importance of both Sweden’s and Finland’s accession to NATO.
The leaders noted exciting opportunities to grow trade, investment and cultural links between the UK and Australia even further this year, as the UK ratifies the UK-Australia trade deal and continues to pursue accession to the CPTPP.
They also welcomed the friendly sporting rivalry between our two nations, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to hopefully seeing England’s Lionesses lifting the football world cup, being hosted by Australia and New Zealand later this year.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-australian-prime-minister-anthony-albanese-12-march-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
UK announces increased funding for China Capabilities Programme13/03/2023 15:27:00
The Prime Minister is increasing funding to further boost skills and knowledge for government staff on China.
PM call with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg13/03/2023 12:20:00
The Prime Minister spoke to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg yesterday morning.
PM announces major defence investment in launch of Integrated Review Refresh13/03/2023 10:10:00
UK launches 2023 Integrated Review Refresh to respond to growing global volatility.
PM remarks at UK-France Summit Press Conference10/03/2023 16:30:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's remarks at the UK-France Summit 2023 Press Conference.
Prime Minister agrees unprecedented measures to tackle illegal migration alongside France10/03/2023 15:25:00
Package will see a new detention centre established in France as well as the deployment of more French personnel and enhanced technology to patrol beaches in a shared effort to drive down illegal migration.
Prime Minister to assert staunch commitment to European security at UK-France Summit10/03/2023 14:20:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Emmanuel Macron expected to agree new approaches to challenges including migration, energy security and the threat from Russia.
UK to host African Investment Summit in April 202410/03/2023 11:12:00
The Prime Minister will host a UK-African Investment Summit in London on 23 to 24 April 2024.
Downing Street celebrates International Women's Day09/03/2023 09:15:00
Women from all walks of life have stepped into Downing Street this week to celebrate International Women’s Day 2023.
Appointment of Suffragan Bishop of Huddersfield08/03/2023 12:20:00
The King has approved the nomination of The Reverend Canon Madhu Smitha Prasadam to the Suffragan See of Huddersfield.