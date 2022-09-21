10 Downing Street
PM meeting with President Macron
Prime Minister Liz Truss met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly in New York yesterday.
The Prime Minister thanked President Macron for his kind words following the passing of Her Late Majesty The Queen and they reflected on the warmth of international feeling towards His Majesty The King.
The leaders welcomed the impressive advances made by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in recent days. They agreed on the importance of Ukraine’s friends and allies staying the course and supporting the country militarily, economically and politically.
As our people face a difficult winter with huge uncertainty of energy supply and the cost of living, the Prime Minister and President Macron underscored the importance of working together to end reliance on Russian energy and strengthen energy security. We must continue to demonstrate to Putin that his economic blackmail over energy and food supplies will not succeed.
The leaders agreed to enhance UK-France cooperation on energy to reduce volatility in the market and cut costs for households.
The Prime Minister and President looked forward to strengthening our partnership with France and other likeminded European nations, including through the G7 and NATO.
