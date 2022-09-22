10 Downing Street
PM meeting with President of the European Commission
Prime Minister Liz Truss met with President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, at the UN General Assembly in New York.
They strongly condemned Russia’s actions in Ukraine and agreed that Putin’s recent calls to mobilise parts of the population were a sign that Russia’s invasion is failing. It is a statement of weakness.
They recognised the courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people and underscored their joint commitment to sustaining support for Ukraine in its struggle as long as it takes.
They also discussed UK-EU relations including energy, food security and the Northern Ireland Protocol.
