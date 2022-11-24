PM meeting with President Ramaphosa of South Africa

The Prime Minister met South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday at Downing Street.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa to Downing Street yesterday for a bilateral meeting and working ministerial lunch, as part of the South Africa State Visit.

The Prime Minister opened the meeting by noting the significance of this State Visit, as both his first and the first for His Majesty The King. The leaders hailed the deep and historic ties between the UK and South Africa and agreed that this generation must take the partnership between our nations to the next level, both bilaterally and through the Commonwealth.

On trade, they discussed bolstering cooperation on green hydrogen and sustainable infrastructure, building on the Just Energy Transition Partnership, as well as opportunities to increase exports and access for services. They welcomed new collaboration on cutting-edge science and technology, with the Prime Minister highlighting the Square Kilometre Array intergovernmental radio telescope project as an exciting example of global innovation.

The leaders also confirmed new bilateral agreements on health and education, which will ensure that the UK and South Africa are working together to improve pandemic preparedness and upskill young people for the jobs of the future.

The Prime Minister and President Ramaphosa welcomed the opportunity to meet as part of this historic State Visit and agreed their ministers would take away a number of actions to drive the UK-South Africa relationship forward.