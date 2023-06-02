10 Downing Street
PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 1 June 2023
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met President Zelenskyy at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova.
The Prime Minister met President Zelenskyy at the European Political Community Summit in Moldova to discuss the latest battlefield situation in Ukraine.
The leaders reflected on their meeting at the G7 in Hiroshima, and the bravery and courage demonstrated by Ukrainian forces in recent days and weeks.
The President updated on the situation on the ground in Ukraine and both discussed how best Ukraine’s counter-offensive could be supported by the international community. The Prime Minister updated on plans for the UK to begin Ukrainian pilot training in the coming weeks. They agreed to work with international partners to do even more to protect Ukrainian cities and civilians from Russia’s barbaric missile and drone attacks.
Looking ahead to the NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius next month, the Prime Minister reiterated that Ukraine’ rightful place was in the Alliance and said the UK would support their aspirations for membership in the coming years.
Discussing the importance of ensuring a strong economic recovery for Ukraine, the Prime Minister updated on preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London later this month. He added that he hoped the summit would bring together leading businesses and entrepreneurs to discuss how best to support a prosperous future for Ukraine.
The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.
