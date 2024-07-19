10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 19 July 2024
The Prime Minister welcomed President Zelenskyy to Downing Street this morning, the first foreign leader to visit No10 during this government.
The leaders reflected on the NATO summit held last week, and the EPC yesterday, and agreed both meetings had underscored the strength of international support for Ukraine.
President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on the situation on the battlefield. The Prime Minister said he was focused on ensuring Ukraine had the equipment and support it needed to defend its sovereignty.
Looking ahead to the next six months, the Prime Minister and President discussed the need to ensure equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position ahead of the winter.
The leaders also discussed the situation in the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s success in devastating the Russian fleet. They agreed to continue to explore opportunities to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capabilities through the Maritime Capability Coalition.
The Prime Minister said he hoped to return to Ukraine at the earliest opportunity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-president-zelenskyy-of-ukraine-19-july-2024
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
PM’s remarks at the opening plenary session of the European Political Community: 18 July 202418/07/2024 15:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's remarks at the opening plenary session of the European Political Community meeting at Blenheim Palace this morning.
Our government of service18/07/2024 11:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday laid out his plans to deliver change for the country.
Ten things to know from the King's Speech18/07/2024 10:20:00
Find out what the King's Speech means for you.
King's Speech to unlock growth and "take the brakes off Britain"17/07/2024 13:20:00
Improving living standards for working people through economic growth will be the central focus of new laws set to be unveiled by His Majesty The King today [Wednesday 17 July].
The King's Speech 202417/07/2024 12:33:00
His Majesty’s most gracious speech to both Houses of Parliament.
What is the King's Speech and what does it mean for me?15/07/2024 14:10:00
Everything you need to know about the State Opening of Parliament.
Legacy of recent England successes to be felt in clubs and schools across the country15/07/2024 12:22:00
Government to commit to supporting grassroots facilities that nurture our future football stars, and recognising the people who make that happen