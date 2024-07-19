PM meeting with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine: 19 July 2024

The Prime Minister welcomed President Zelenskyy to Downing Street this morning, the first foreign leader to visit No10 during this government.

The leaders reflected on the NATO summit held last week, and the EPC yesterday, and agreed both meetings had underscored the strength of international support for Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy updated the Prime Minister on the situation on the battlefield. The Prime Minister said he was focused on ensuring Ukraine had the equipment and support it needed to defend its sovereignty.

Looking ahead to the next six months, the Prime Minister and President discussed the need to ensure equipment reached the front line as quickly as possible to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position ahead of the winter.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Black Sea, and Ukraine’s success in devastating the Russian fleet. They agreed to continue to explore opportunities to strengthen Ukraine’s maritime capabilities through the Maritime Capability Coalition.

The Prime Minister said he hoped to return to Ukraine at the earliest opportunity.