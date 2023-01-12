10 Downing Street
PM meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, at the Tower of London yesterday.
The leaders discussed the Reciprocal Access Agreement, which they signed this afternoon, and agreed it was an important step in joint cooperation between the UK and Japan.
Collaboration across defence and security would not only benefit Japan and the United Kingdom, but broader global stability, the leaders agreed.
Discussing Japan’s leadership of the G7 in such unprecedented times, the Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Kishida’s plans to focus on the impact of the invasion of Ukraine on global food and economic security.
Reflecting on the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a free trade bloc with a combined GDP of £9 trillion, the Prime Minister said it offered the UK a unique opportunity to join a group of likeminded countries who shared similar values.
The Prime Minister added that future growth and prosperity for all countries would be driven by collaboration and innovation, and both leaders agreed there was huge potential for growth across the two countries’ economies.
The Prime Minister looked forward to visiting Hiroshima for the G7 in May.
