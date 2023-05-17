Wednesday 17 May 2023 @ 09:05
10 Downing Street
Printable version

PM meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte

The Prime Minister met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.

The Prime Minister met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland yesterday.

The leaders reflected on the closeness of our two countries and on the importance of working together to tackle shared challenges such as illegal migration and the threat posed by Russia.

The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Rutte on President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK yesterday and discussions on how the international community can support Ukraine at this pivotal moment in the resistance to Putin’s invasion. 

The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte agreed they would work to build international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F16 jets.

The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO and the leaders agreed on the importance of allies providing long-term security assistance to Ukraine to guarantee they can deter against future attacks.

The leaders agreed to continue working together both bilaterally and through forums such as the European Political Community to tackle the scourge of people trafficking on our continent.

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-meeting-with-prime-minister-of-the-netherlands-mark-rutte

Share this article

Latest News from
10 Downing Street

Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary

13/08/2020 15:03:23

The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.

Government extends £2 bus fare cap and protects vital services

17/05/2023 11:07:00

Additional funding will help passengers save money on fares and support vulnerable bus routes.

Government backs British farmers with new package of support

16/05/2023 11:22:00

Prime Minister sets out new support for farmers to strengthen food security and grow the economy.

PM welcomes President Zelenskyy to the UK ahead of anticipated Ukrainian military surge

15/05/2023 15:20:00

President Zelenskyy has arrived in the UK this morning for discussions with the Prime Minister on Ukraine’s ongoing military resistance to Putin’s brutal invasion.

PM on diplomatic drive to push UK priorities on the world stage

15/05/2023 11:10:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will undertake a packed tour of international engagements this week.

Douze points for Liverpool! PM praises host city and holds No10 reception

11/05/2023 11:20:00

Liverpool is “doing Ukraine proud” by staging the Eurovision Song Contest, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

What the Prime Minister’s Primary Care Recovery Plan means for you

09/05/2023 12:20:00

Prime Mister Rishi Sunak’s plan to improve access to primary care.

PM call with Prime Minister of Spain: 4 May 2023

04/05/2023 16:10:00

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke to the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, this morning.

Landmark post-Brexit trade deals to come into force this month driving economic growth across the UK

04/05/2023 15:17:00

The Prime Minister will meet tomorrow with his Australian and New Zealand counterparts for talks ahead of the King's Coronation.

Search Engine Mojeek Delivers a UK Web Vision