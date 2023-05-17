10 Downing Street
PM meeting with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte
The Prime Minister met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte at the Council of Europe Summit in Iceland.
The leaders reflected on the closeness of our two countries and on the importance of working together to tackle shared challenges such as illegal migration and the threat posed by Russia.
The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Rutte on President Zelenskyy’s visit to the UK yesterday and discussions on how the international community can support Ukraine at this pivotal moment in the resistance to Putin’s invasion.
The Prime Minister and Prime Minister Rutte agreed they would work to build international coalition to provide Ukraine with combat air capabilities, supporting with everything from training to procuring F16 jets.
The Prime Minister reiterated his belief that Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO and the leaders agreed on the importance of allies providing long-term security assistance to Ukraine to guarantee they can deter against future attacks.
The leaders agreed to continue working together both bilaterally and through forums such as the European Political Community to tackle the scourge of people trafficking on our continent.
