10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM sets out blueprint for decade of national renewal
The Prime Minister has set out the milestones for how government will deliver on its national missions through a Plan for Change to drive real improvements for working people.
The Prime Minister has set out the milestones for how government will deliver on its national missions through a Plan for Change to drive real improvements for working people.
The milestones for change set out in the plan will track the government’s progress against each of the missions by the end of the parliament, ensuring accountability to the public.
Speaking at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire, the PM set out how the milestones have been chosen as an ambitious yet honest programme for government to galvanise efforts across government, and how they will require the attention and focus of government to focus relentlessly on what matters most to working people in every corner of the UK in order to bring about a decade of national renewal.
These include a new commitment to fast track planning decisions on at least 150 major economic infrastructure projects, and the biggest housebuilding and infrastructure push in 50 years to turbocharge economic growth across the country.
The PM was clear that mission-led government must be more dynamic and innovative in order to achieve its aims, and that has to be done by working closely in partnership with business, civil society and local government.
This will include a drive to bring more experts into Whitehall to help deliver the government’s Plan for Change, drawing on the expertise of leaders in their field to drive tangible progress on the missions. Leading figures from business, charities and the public sector will be invited to join the government’s mission boards, charged with delivering the Plan for Change in partnership with government.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:
This government was elected to deliver real change for working people - and that is exactly what we are doing.
We have already stabilised the economy, secured an extra £26 billion for the NHS and launched a Border Security Command to tackle illegal migration.
Faced with a dire inheritance, we know that we cannot deliver our Plan for Change alone. Mission-led government means doing things differently, and a decade of national renewal will require the skills and determination of us all.
The new Cabinet Secretary Sir Chris Wormald has also been charged with rewiring how the civil service works to ensure it is equipped with the right structures, tools and ways of working to deliver the Plan for Change.
Key aims of reform across the civil service will include adopting AI and other cutting edge technology to drive efficiency, as well as instilling much greater accountability for senior civil servants across government departments to ensure delivery is kept on track and focused on the missions.
The milestones set out in today’s ‘Plan for Change’ are:
- Raising living standards in every part of the United Kingdom, so working people have more money in their pocket as we aim to deliver the highest sustained growth in the G7, with higher Real Household Disposable Income per person and GDP per capita by the end of the Parliament.
- Rebuilding Britain with 1.5 million homes in England and fast-tracking planning decisions on at least 150 major economic infrastructure projects.
- Ending hospital backlogs to meet the NHS standard of 92% of patients in England waiting no longer than 18 weeks for elective treatment.
- Putting police back on the beat with a named officer for every neighbourhood, and 13,000 additional officers, PCSOs and special constables in neighbourhood roles in England and Wales.
- Giving children the best start in life, with a record 75% of five-year-olds in England ready to learn when they start school.
- Securing home-grown energy, protecting billpayers, and putting us on track to at least 95% Clean Power by 2030, while accelerating the UK to net zero.
These missions rest on the foundations of good government necessary to deliver long term change, which the government has been focused on rebuilding – economic stability, secure borders and national security.
The government is doing this by working to improve the resilience of the UK economy, providing long term policy certainty, working with our international partners to prevent harm, working to restore order to the immigration system, reducing net migration from the record high levels seen in recent years by reforming our approach to the labour market, addressing skills shortages here in the UK, and clamping down on employers who exploit the visa system.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-sets-out-blueprint-for-decade-of-national-renewal
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
Groundbreaking UK-Qatar climate technology partnership agreed05/12/2024 13:20:00
The UK’s status as a clean energy superpower has received a further boost as a landmark agreement with Qatar reaches a significant milestone, solidifying £1 billion of investment in climate technology.
Joint statement between the Prime Minister and the Amir of the State of Qatar05/12/2024 12:25:00
This joint statement was released yesterday following the meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Amir of Qatar.
PM speech at Lord Mayor's Banquet: 2 December 202403/12/2024 16:20:00
Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday made a speech on foreign policy at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall, London.
HIV and me: Alan, Daisy and Rebecca’s stories03/12/2024 10:20:00
Alan, Daisy and Rebecca share their stories of what it's like living with HIV and talk about how together, we can break the stigma.
“I am determined this generation will be the one that ends new cases of HIV within England by 2030”, Prime Minister said ahead of World AIDS Day02/12/2024 16:20:00
New funding to bolster the government’s pledge to end all new transmissions of HIV within England by 2030 was recently (29 November 2024) announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at a reception in No10 to mark World AIDS Day attended by campaigners and public health experts.
Next phase of Mission-led government will put working people’s priorities first, with PM set to unveil Plan for Change02/12/2024 12:25:00
The Prime Minister will set out ambitious milestones for change that will deliver real, tangible improvement to the lives of working people across the country in this Parliament, later this week.
“I am determined this generation will be the one that ends new cases of HIV within England by 2030”, Prime Minister said ahead of World AIDS Day29/11/2024 16:05:00
New funding to bolster the government’s pledge to end all new transmissions of HIV within England by 2030 were announced today by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at a reception in No10 to mark World AIDS Day attended by campaigners and public health experts.