PM statement on NATO's 75th anniversary
Words from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the 75th anniversary of establishment of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)
In 1949, in the hope of avoiding another devastating war, the UK joined together with a handful of allies to sign the North Atlantic Treaty and pledge that we would always come to one another’s defence.
75 years later, NATO has become the most successful alliance the world has ever known – and it continues to grow in size and strength. The 12 founding members have now been joined by 20 others, including Finland and Sweden, bringing together 3.5 million uniformed personnel in our collective defence.
The UK has been at the heart of NATO since the start. Today, faced with new threats in Europe, we continue to lead – through our incredible Armed Forces, our growing investment in defence, and our utter determination to stand by Ukraine – which has strengthened allied unity like never before. I say it once again: Ukraine’s rightful place is in NATO.
This anniversary is the moment to renew our historic pledge to this Alliance and to say that no matter who tests us, we will not waiver. In the words of the Treaty we signed 75 years ago, we will continue to unite in our efforts “for collective defence and for the preservation of peace and security” – because this is what keeps the British people safe, now and for many years to come.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-natos-75th-anniversary
