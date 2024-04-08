Monday 08 Apr 2024 @ 10:25
10 Downing Street
PM statement on six-month anniversary of the October 7th attacks

Words from the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on the six-month anniversary of the October 7th Hamas terror attacks against Israel.

Today marks six months since the terrorist outrage of 7th October – the most appalling attack in Israel’s history, the worst loss of Jewish life since the Second World War. 

Six months later, Israeli wounds are still unhealed. Families still mourn and hostages are still held by Hamas. 

And after six months of war in Gaza, the toll on civilians continues to grow – hunger, desperation, loss of life on an awful scale.

We continue to stand by Israel’s right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists and defend their security.

But the whole of the UK is shocked by the bloodshed, and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes who were bringing food to those in need.  

This terrible conflict must end. The hostages must be released. The aid – which we have been straining every sinew to deliver by land, air and sea – must be flooded in.

The children of Gaza need a humanitarian pause immediately, leading to a long-term sustainable ceasefire. That is the fastest way to get hostages out and aid in, and to stop the fighting and loss of life. 

For the good of both Israelis and Palestinians - who all deserve to live in peace, dignity and security - that is what we will keep working to achieve.

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/prime-ministers-office-10-downing-street

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-six-month-anniversary-of-the-october-7th-attacks

