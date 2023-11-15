10 Downing Street
|Printable version
PM statement on Supreme Court judgement
The Prime Minister issued a statement following the Supreme Court’s judgement on the Rwanda plan.
We have seen today’s judgment and will now consider next steps.
This was not the outcome we wanted, but we have spent the last few months planning for all eventualities and we remain completely committed to stopping the boats.
Crucially, the Supreme Court – like the Court of Appeal and the High Court before it – has confirmed that the principle of sending illegal migrants to a safe third country for processing is lawful. This confirms the Government’s clear view from the outset.
Illegal migration destroys lives and costs British taxpayers millions of pounds a year. We need to end it and we will do whatever it takes to do so.
Because when people know that if they come here illegally, they won’t get to stay then they will stop coming altogether, and we will stop the boats.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-statement-on-supreme-court-judgement-15-november-2023
Latest News from
10 Downing Street
Prime Minister announces Appointments Secretary13/08/2020 15:03:23
The Prime Minister has announced that he has appointed Mr Richard Tilbrook to be his Appointments Secretary.
British Prime Ministers who returned to government15/11/2023 10:20:00
David Cameron became the latest former British Prime Minister to serve in a government led by another PM this week.
PM speech at Lord Mayor's Banquet: 13 November 202314/11/2023 11:10:00
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday made a speech on foreign policy at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at the Guildhall, London.
His Majesty The King to unite nation in annual two-minute silence to remember fallen heroes13/11/2023 12:12:00
His Majesty The King will lead the nation, alongside the Prime Minister and defence chiefs, in a two-minute silence to remember those who died in conflict.
PM statement on protests following meeting with Metropolitan Police Commissioner: 8 November 202309/11/2023 13:15:00
Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak's statement on protests following his meeting with Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley (08 November 2023).
PM statement on protests following meeting with Metropolitan Police Commissioner09/11/2023 09:15:00
Prime Minsiter Rishi Sunak's statement on protests following his meeting with Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley.
Strike laws to be passed to protect vital public services over Christmas07/11/2023 16:20:00
Minimum service level regulations for rail workers, ambulance staff and border security staff will be laid in parliament to mitigate disruption and ensure vital public services continue if strikes are called, the government yesterday (Monday 6 November) announced.
New opportunities for North Sea oil and gas07/11/2023 13:20:00
The Government is taking further steps to support the UK’s transition to net zero by confirming new licensing opportunities.