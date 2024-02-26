PM statement to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made a statement to mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Two years of war in Ukraine (youtube.com)

When Putin launched his illegal invasion two years ago, the free world was united in its response. We stood together behind Ukraine. And on this grim anniversary, we must renew our determination.

I was in Kyiv just a few weeks ago and I met wounded Ukrainian soldiers. Each harrowing story was a reminder of Ukraine’s courage in the face of terrible suffering.

It was a reminder of the price they are paying not only to defend their country against a completely unjustified invasion, but also to defend the very principles of freedom, sovereignty and the rule of law, on which we all depend.

The UK is going further in our support. I announced last month the biggest single package of defence aid to Ukraine, taking our total support to £12 billion and signed a ten-year agreement on security cooperation – the first of its kind.

This is the moment to show that tyranny will never triumph and to say once again that we will stand with Ukraine today and tomorrow.

We are prepared to do whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, until they prevail.