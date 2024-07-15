Police Bravery Awards 2024

The annual Police Bravery Awards celebrate officers across England and Wales who have put the safety of others before that of themselves.

Chair of the APCC, Donna Jones, congratulates all those who were recognised at this year’s awards ceremony which was held in London on the evening of 11 July:

“On behalf of all PCCs, I wish to pay tribute to the commitment and remarkable courage shown by those officers nominated for honours at this year’s Police Bravery Awards. The stories of selflessness in the face of danger are extraordinary and inspiring. Our police officers place themselves at potential risk every time they begin a shift, and in the course of their duties can find themselves facing frightening and traumatic situations that leave a damaging and lasting impact on their physical and mental health. It is right that this is acknowledged by those who work across the policing sector and beyond.

“Thank you to all officers for the bravery you show in the face of unpredictable risks. Your actions keep the public safe day in, day out. We are hugely grateful for all that you do to protect your communities.”

Note

Donna Jones is Chair of the APCC and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight