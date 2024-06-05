Police officer sentenced for sharing images supporting Hamas

A police officer has been sentenced for sharing images which showed support for Hamas, a proscribed organisation.

Mohammed Adil, 26, from Bradford, was sentenced yesterday to an 18-month community order and 160 hours of unpaid work, for two terrorism offences.

Adil pleaded guilty to sharing two images, and associated text, which showed support for a Hamas when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month.

Adil was a serving police officer with West Yorkshire Police when the offences were committed in October and November 2023.

He was initially reported by two colleagues before the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the offence and referred the case to the CPS for a charging decision.

Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organisation.

“The CPS will not hesitate to work with the IOPC and police to prosecute these offences, regardless of the perpetrator's position.”