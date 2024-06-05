Crown Prosecution Service
Police officer sentenced for sharing images supporting Hamas
A police officer has been sentenced for sharing images which showed support for Hamas, a proscribed organisation.
Mohammed Adil, 26, from Bradford, was sentenced yesterday to an 18-month community order and 160 hours of unpaid work, for two terrorism offences.
Adil pleaded guilty to sharing two images, and associated text, which showed support for a Hamas when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last month.
Adil was a serving police officer with West Yorkshire Police when the offences were committed in October and November 2023.
He was initially reported by two colleagues before the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigated the offence and referred the case to the CPS for a charging decision.
Bethan David, Head of the Crown Prosecution Service’s Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Mohammed Adil understood that in sharing the images he did, it would arouse suspicion that he was showing support for a terrorist organisation.
“The CPS will not hesitate to work with the IOPC and police to prosecute these offences, regardless of the perpetrator's position.”
Notes to editors
- Mohammed Adil (DOB: 12/12/1997) is from Bradford, Yorkshire. He pleaded guilty to two charges of publishing images which gave rise to a reasonable suspicion that he was supporting Hamas, a proscribed organisation, contrary to section 13(1A) Terrorism Act 2000
- He pleaded guilty to both charges at Westminster Magistrates Court on May 2.
- He has been sentenced to an 18 month Community Order with the following conditions: Up to 35 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, 160 hours of unpaid work, forfeiture or destruction of phone, £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge to be paid within 28 days
- The CPS Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for prosecuting terrorism related offences in England and Wales. It also prosecutes official secrets and espionage cases, incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, piracy and hijacking.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/police-officer-sentenced-sharing-images-supporting-hamas
