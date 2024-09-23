techUK
|Printable version
Policing: Why People and Tech Must Go Hand-in-Hand
The 2024 general election has ushered in a new era for policing. Martin Taylor analyses the importance of investing in both people and technology to improve performance and enhance public safety.
The 2024 general election has signalled a change in approach across a number of areas of the public sector. For the first time since 2014 the country is being led by a Labour government; paving the way for a different approach. It’s reasonable to expect a stronger and more interventionist mindset from a Labour Home Secretary as well as a more nuanced focus on criminality (remember “Tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime”?).
The general election wasn’t the only notable vote in 2024. May’s elections for Police and Crime Commissioners and metro mayors also took place and these matter a lot for policing and what we can expect in terms of approach and investment for the coming years.
Addressing Modern Challenges
The new political leadership of policing, whether at a national or local level, has inherited a vital public service with considerable challenges. It’s common to hear people describe a crisis of trust and confidence in policing, with low morale, recruitment difficulties and poor staff retention. In fact, a glance at the latest round of PEEL inspections makes it clear that the position is indeed worrying. The sector faces an acute performance and delivery challenge. With political and police leaders, as well as the public, focused on recruitment numbers and visible policing - more “bobbies on the beat” - how can improvements be made in crucial areas such as contact management?
Increased recruitment will undoubtedly be beneficial and bring additional capacity. However, rapid recruitment will come with challenges including high costs associated with recruiting, training, equipping and deploying officers. In short, simply throwing more people at the problem doesn’t always produce the best outcome, especially in today’s technologically advanced world.
Enhancing Performance Through Effective Communications
Instead of focusing too heavily on funding one area or another, approaches should be based on providing a better balance between investment in front-line staff and technology. The ‘People and Technology’ combination holds the key to transforming both efficiency and standards. Now more than ever, technology solutions that are tried and tested in multiple sectors, and which stand ready to be deployed in the cloud, can make a tangible impact. Within contact management, modern solutions have been linked to vastly improved call answering times as well as opening up digital contact channels; allowing the public to reach out on their terms, through any medium at any time. These cloud-based contact management technologies also serve as the data orchestration start-point for policing’s journey into Artificial Intelligence (AI).
People and Tech: A Balancing Act
For policing to transform, it needs to look seriously at the technology that is shaping other sectors, and allowing operators in comparable environments to deliver effective and efficient outcomes. Policing also needs to continue learning from history: Extra pairs of hands have never outpaced the march of technology, even before the digital acceleration of the 21st century. A blend of people and technology to achieve the most efficient and effective outcomes must be considered at all levels of policing in order to meet modern challenges.
No matter the political landscape, both nationally and locally, the challenges of resource and public confidence remain the same. Technology leaders must, therefore, come together to support the next generation of policing leadership in protecting our communities and preventing harm. Police colleagues must engage with technologists to understand the near-term transformative opportunities available from multiplying human talent with technology, unlocking the power of both, not solely backing one or the other.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/policing-why-people-and-tech-must-go-hand-in-hand.html
Latest News from
techUK
Governing AI for Humanity: UN Report Proposes Global Framework for AI Oversight23/09/2024 13:05:00
The United Nations Secretary-General's High-level Advisory Body on Artificial Intelligence has unveiled its final report, "Governing AI for Humanity," presenting a blueprint for global AI governance.
The Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the publication of two new Fire Standards20/09/2024 16:30:00
Today the Fire Standards Board reach a milestone with the launch of two Standards. With their publication the initial suite of Standards is complete.
Experian-techUK report: steps for unlocking the transformative potential of genAI20/09/2024 10:10:00
techUK and Experian have collaborated to explore the transformative potential of Generative AI (GenAI) for society and the economy, providing practical suggestions to businesses and government to unlock its benefits.
techUK Health and Social Care Council 2024 Elections – what you need to know!18/09/2024 12:15:00
Between October and November 2024 elections will take place for 23 seats on techUK’s Health & Social Care Council.
Local funding competition for cyber security announced17/09/2024 09:05:00
Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is partnering with the Department of Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) to provide funding of up to £1.3 million.
techUK's response to the Lord Darzi Review: How capital starvation and technological underdevelopment contributed to today’s crisis16/09/2024 16:05:00
The recent publication of the Darzi investigation has uncovered sobering findings within the current crisis of the healthcare system.
Statement by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) on Generative AI training16/09/2024 14:05:00
The recent (13 September 2024) statement shows the UK’s approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI) working in practice.
Innovating education: join techUK's new Digital Skills in Education Policy Group!16/09/2024 11:25:00
Join techUK’s Digital Skills in Education Working Group to work with policymakers and wider industry to drive the integration of digital skills and tech literacy across education and the curriculum.