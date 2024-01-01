Political Honours conferred: December 2023

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Honours.

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Honours upon the undermentioned:

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire

Rt Hon Karen Bradley MP; Member of Parliament for Staffordshire Moorlands, formerly was Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. For public and political service.

Knighthood in the Order of the Bath

Rt Hon David Davis MP; Member of Parliament for Haltemprice and Howden, formerly Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. For public and political service.

Knighthood

Rt Hon Dr Liam Fox MP; Member of Parliament for North Somerset, formerly Secretary of State for International Trade and Secretary of State for Defence. For public and political service.

Rt Hon Jeremy Quin MP; Member of Parliament for Horsham, formerly Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office, Minister for Crime, Policing and Fire for the Home Office. For public and political service.

The Prime Minister has recommended these honours to the King.