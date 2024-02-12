Political Peerages 2024

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:

Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative & Unionist Party:

Charles Banner KC – Barrister at Keating Chambers and interim chair of the Joint Nature Conservation Committee. Peter Booth – Design and Retailing businessman and National Chairman of the Conservative National Convention. Cllr John Fuller OBE – Leader of South Norfolk Council and Chairman of Brineflow Limited. Paul Goodman – Journalist and former MP for Wycombe. Former Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government. Cllr James Jamieson – Councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council and Former Leader. Former Local Government Association Chairman. Stuart Marks CBE – Technology entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Senior Treasurer of the Conservative Party. Rosa Monckton MBE – Founder of Tiffany & Co in the UK, and of the learning disability charity Team Domenica. Franck Petitgas – Former President of Morgan Stanley International. Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Business and Investment.

Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:

John Hannett OBE – General Secretary of the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers and a member of ACAS. Ayesha Hazarika MBE – Political commentator and broadcaster. Former special adviser to Gordon Brown, Harriet Harman and Ed Miliband. Jane Ramsey – Chair of the Young Epilepsy. Formerly Senior Adviser on Standards and Ethics to the Labour Party. Gerald Shamash – Partner at Edwards Duthie Shamash’s Parliamentary, Electoral and Media Law practice and solicitor to the Labour Party.

Nominations from the Leader of the Plaid Cymru: