Political Peerages 2024
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:
Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative & Unionist Party:
- Charles Banner KC – Barrister at Keating Chambers and interim chair of the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.
- Peter Booth – Design and Retailing businessman and National Chairman of the Conservative National Convention.
- Cllr John Fuller OBE – Leader of South Norfolk Council and Chairman of Brineflow Limited.
- Paul Goodman – Journalist and former MP for Wycombe. Former Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government.
- Cllr James Jamieson – Councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council and Former Leader. Former Local Government Association Chairman.
- Stuart Marks CBE – Technology entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Senior Treasurer of the Conservative Party.
- Rosa Monckton MBE – Founder of Tiffany & Co in the UK, and of the learning disability charity Team Domenica.
- Franck Petitgas – Former President of Morgan Stanley International. Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Business and Investment.
Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:
- John Hannett OBE – General Secretary of the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers and a member of ACAS.
- Ayesha Hazarika MBE – Political commentator and broadcaster. Former special adviser to Gordon Brown, Harriet Harman and Ed Miliband.
- Jane Ramsey – Chair of the Young Epilepsy. Formerly Senior Adviser on Standards and Ethics to the Labour Party.
- Gerald Shamash – Partner at Edwards Duthie Shamash’s Parliamentary, Electoral and Media Law practice and solicitor to the Labour Party.
Nominations from the Leader of the Plaid Cymru:
- Carmen Smith – Public Affairs Adviser. Former Chief of Staff for the Welsh Senedd group
