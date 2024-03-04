Possible hospital order forms basis of CCRC referral

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s 2016 sentence for child sex offences to the Court of Appeal after new psychiatric assessments determined the defendant’s mental disorders should be treated with a hospital order.

Clayton Phillips pleaded guilty at Guildford Crown Court in 2016 to multiple sexual offences involving contact with children over the internet.

Mr Phillips was sentenced to an extended sentence of 14 years, made up of a custodial sentence of eight years and an extended licence period of six years.

After sentencing Mr Phillips was transferred to a medium secure unit under s47/49 of the Mental Health Act.

The CCRC referral is based on whether a hospital order should have been imposed, rather than a custodial sentence. There is no suggestion Mr Phillips is not criminally responsible.

In October 2022 the CCRC received an application to review his case, along with a supporting psychiatric report, and has since obtained records from Mr Phillips’ registered clinician.

The CCRC considers there is a real possibility the Court of Appeal will determine that if this new evidence had been available at the time Mr Phillips was sentenced, it is likely the judge would have considered a hospital order appropriate.

