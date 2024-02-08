Post Office case referred to the Crown Court

A sub postmaster’s conviction has been referred to the Crown Court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) due to concerns about the discredited Horizon computer system.

The CCRC has now sent 71 Post Office cases back to the courts.

Navneet Kishore pleaded guilty at South Western Magistrates’ Court in June 2009 to the theft of £52,560 and was sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, and a supervision requirement for 12 months including a curfew order.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE said: “This latest referral demonstrates our continuing commitment to raising awareness of the options open to convicted sub-postmasters and counter staff.

“We are here to help any former Post Office workers who want to challenge their criminal convictions via the appeal courts.

“This is the most widespread miscarriage of justice in British history, and we want to support people who have been wrongfully convicted to get the justice they deserve.”

Anybody who thinks that their conviction might be affected can contact the CCRC directly on 0121 233 1473 or find out more at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/.

You can apply to the CCRC to have a Post Office conviction reviewed or to ask for information on how to appeal directly to the Courts where a right of appeal still exists.

Notes to Editors:

The CCRC applicant is represented by Hudgell Solicitors.

The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.

There are currently 10 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

The CCRC usually receives around 1,400 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.

The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.

If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe or the sentence unfair.