Preventing gender-based violence for the next generation
First Minister: “Engaging young people is key to ending abuse”
Ahead of the global 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence, First Minister John Swinney has highlighted the importance of engaging and educating young people on the importance of healthy and respectful relationships.
A report showing the progress that organisations have made to prevent abuse and support survivors will be published today (25 November). This will highlight an increase in the number of children and young people who have accessed education and awareness-raising workshops.
The organisations delivering these workshops have all received funding through the Scottish Government’s Delivering Equally Safe programme, which aims to eradicate violence against women and girls.
On Friday (22 November), First Minister John Swinney joined an event in Perth to raise awareness of the 16 Days of Activism campaign.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“Gender-based abuse and violence has no place in modern Scotland and we are committed to eradicating it.
“As First Minister, but also as a husband and a father, I am proud to support the 16 Days of Activism campaign and recognise the vital role that men need to play in tackling violence against women and girls, including challenging abusive behaviour wherever it occurs.
“The Scottish theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism is “Imagine a Scotland without Gender-Based Violence”, and the only way we can realise that is by ensuring the next generation are equipped to spot abusive behaviour and call it out."
Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart yesterday said:
“Our focus is on preventing abuse before it occurs, as well as improving support services for survivors and ensuring the justice response is robust and well-equipped to deal with abuse when it occurs.
“The work that grassroots organisations across the country are delivering to teach young people about consent and healthy relationships and empower them to stand against harmful gender stereotypes is vital. We are determined to help them build on that progress.
“This is at the heart of building the kind of society we want to see, where everyone can live free from gender-based violence.”
Background
