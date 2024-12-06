Friday 06 Dec 2024 @ 13:05
Preventing violence against women and girls

Funding confirmed for support services.

More than 100 organisations working to tackle violence against women and girls will receive £19 million in new funding. 

The new support was confirmed by Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart during a debate in Parliament to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Violence Against Women and Girls campaign, with a focus on empowering the voices of children and young people.

This funding extension, which was confirmed as part of the Scottish Government’s Budget for 2025-26,  will allow organisations to continue the vital support they provide to women and girls. This includes a focus on prevention of violence, improving support services, and strengthening the justice response to victims and perpetrators. 

It will provide vital support to survivors of rape, victims of domestic abuse including honour-based abuse and commercial sexual exploitation.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:

“Violence against women and girls has no place in society and we are determined to eradicate it, wherever it happens. 

“Since 2021, frontline projects backed by the Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported nearly 60,000 adults, children and young people. This funding extension will help ensure even more people can access vital support services.

“Prevention is key to eradicating gendered violence, including engaging with the younger generation who are fundamental to creating a Scotland without violence against women and girls. Ensuring adequate support is provided to survivors is also a priority, and this funding will allow specialist frontline services to continue their invaluable work.”

Background

The £19 million funding extension will allow organisations to continue their work until March 2026.

The Delivering Equally Safe fund is the Scottish Government’s funding programme to support third sector organisations and public bodies to contribute to the objectives, priorities and outcomes of the Equally Safe strategy – Scotland’s strategy to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls.

It funds 119 projects from more than 100 organisations at a level of £19 million per year overall, and has done since 2021. These are as follows:

Organisation

Aberdeen City Council

Aberdeen Cyrenians Ltd

Aberlour Child Care Trust

Action for Children

Amina – the Muslim Women’s Resource Centre

Angus Women's Aid

Argyll & Bute Rape Crisis

Argyll & Bute Violence against Women and Girls Partnership

Argyll & Bute Women's Aid SCIO

ASSIST, Glasgow City Council

Barnardo's Tayside

Barnardo's Falkirk

Border Women’s Aid Ltd

British Red Cross Society

Caithness & Sutherland Women’s Aid

CEA Committed To Ending Abuse

Central Advocacy Partners

Children 1st

Clackmannanshire Women's Aid

Close the Gap (SCIO)

Deaf Links

Dumbarton District Women's Aid

Dumfries & Galloway Council

Dumfries & Galloway Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Support Centre

Dumfriesshire & Stewartry Women's Aid

Dundee City Council

Dundee International Women's Centre

Dundee Women's Aid

East Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership

East Ayrshire Women's Aid

East Dunbartonshire Association For Mental Health

East Dunbartonshire Women's Aid SCIO

East Lothian and Midlothian Public Protection Committee

Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre

Edinburgh Women's Aid Ltd

Edinburgh Women's Aid Ltd

EmilyTest

Engender

FENIKS Counselling, Personal Development & Support Service Ltd

Fife Council

Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre

Fife Women's Aid

Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre

GEMAP Scotland Ltd

Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis

Glasgow Women's Aid

Grampian Women's Aid

Hemat Gryffe Women's Aid Limited

INVERCLYDE WOMEN'S AID SCIO

Inverness Women’s Aid

JustRight Scotland SCIO

Kenyan Women in Scotland Association (CIC)

Kibble Education and Care Centre

Kingdom Abuse Survivors Project

Lanarkshire Rape Crisis Centre

LGBT Youth Scotland

Liber8 (Lanarkshire) Ltd

Lochaber Women's Aid

Monklands Women's Aid

Moray Rape Crisis

Moray Women's Aid

Moray Women's Aid

Motherwell & District Women’s Aid

Multi-Cultural Family Base

North Ayrshire Women’s Aid

North Lanarkshire Council

Cumbernauld & District Women's Aid SCIO

Orkney Rape & Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS) SCIO

Perth & Kinross Council

Perthshire Women's Aid

Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Perth & Kinross

Rape and Sexual Abuse Service Highland

Rape Crisis Grampian

Rape Crisis Scotland

Rape Crisis Scotland

Renfrewshire Council

Renfrewshire Council, Children’s Services, Women and Children First

Renfrewshire Women's Aid SCIO

Respect

Ross-Shire Women's Aid

Rowan Alba Ltd

Sacro

Sacro

SafeLives

SafeLives

Saheliya

Sandyford – NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

SAY Women

Scottish Borders Council

Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre (SBRCC)

Scottish Commission for Learning Disability

Scottish Women's Aid

Shakti Women's Aid

Shetland Rape Crisis

Shetland Women's Aid (SCIO)

Shetland Women's Aid (SCIO)

South Ayrshire Women's Aid

South Lanarkshire Council

South West Grid for Learning Trust Ltd

Stirling & District Women’s Aid

The Highland Council

The Improvement Service

The Star Centre

The Venture Trust

West Dunbartonshire Council

Western Isles Rape Crises Centre

Western Isles Women’s Aid SCIO

West Lothian Council

West Lothian Women's Aid (WLWA)

White Ribbon Scotland

Wigtownshire Women's Aid

Women's Aid East and Midlothian Ltd

Women's Aid Orkney

Women's Aid South Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire

Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus

Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus

Women's Support Project

YWCA Scotland

Zero Tolerance


The latest Equally Safe Delivery Plan, published in August 2024, sets out next steps to address violence against women and girls.

Frontline projects funded through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported 58,491 adults, children and young people since 2021.

The funding was during the Scottish Government debate: Empowering Young People’s Voices in Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls. The debate motion was shaped by engagement with the Scottish Youth Parliament, which held its own debate on gender-based violence in November 2024. That debate highlighted the importance of young people’s voices in any meaningful action to address violence against women and girl.

 

