Preventing violence against women and girls

Funding confirmed for support services.

More than 100 organisations working to tackle violence against women and girls will receive £19 million in new funding.

The new support was confirmed by Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart during a debate in Parliament to mark the 16 Days of Activism against Violence Against Women and Girls campaign, with a focus on empowering the voices of children and young people.

This funding extension, which was confirmed as part of the Scottish Government’s Budget for 2025-26, will allow organisations to continue the vital support they provide to women and girls. This includes a focus on prevention of violence, improving support services, and strengthening the justice response to victims and perpetrators.

It will provide vital support to survivors of rape, victims of domestic abuse including honour-based abuse and commercial sexual exploitation.

Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:

“Violence against women and girls has no place in society and we are determined to eradicate it, wherever it happens.

“Since 2021, frontline projects backed by the Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported nearly 60,000 adults, children and young people. This funding extension will help ensure even more people can access vital support services.

“Prevention is key to eradicating gendered violence, including engaging with the younger generation who are fundamental to creating a Scotland without violence against women and girls. Ensuring adequate support is provided to survivors is also a priority, and this funding will allow specialist frontline services to continue their invaluable work.”

Background

The £19 million funding extension will allow organisations to continue their work until March 2026.

The Delivering Equally Safe fund is the Scottish Government’s funding programme to support third sector organisations and public bodies to contribute to the objectives, priorities and outcomes of the Equally Safe strategy – Scotland’s strategy to prevent and eradicate violence against women and girls.

It funds 119 projects from more than 100 organisations at a level of £19 million per year overall, and has done since 2021. These are as follows:

Organisation Aberdeen City Council Aberdeen Cyrenians Ltd Aberlour Child Care Trust Action for Children Amina – the Muslim Women’s Resource Centre Angus Women's Aid Argyll & Bute Rape Crisis Argyll & Bute Violence against Women and Girls Partnership Argyll & Bute Women's Aid SCIO ASSIST, Glasgow City Council Barnardo's Tayside Barnardo's Falkirk Border Women’s Aid Ltd British Red Cross Society Caithness & Sutherland Women’s Aid CEA Committed To Ending Abuse Central Advocacy Partners Children 1st Clackmannanshire Women's Aid Close the Gap (SCIO) Deaf Links Dumbarton District Women's Aid Dumfries & Galloway Council Dumfries & Galloway Rape Crisis and Sexual Abuse Support Centre Dumfriesshire & Stewartry Women's Aid Dundee City Council Dundee International Women's Centre Dundee Women's Aid East Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership East Ayrshire Women's Aid East Dunbartonshire Association For Mental Health East Dunbartonshire Women's Aid SCIO East Lothian and Midlothian Public Protection Committee Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre Edinburgh Women's Aid Ltd Edinburgh Women's Aid Ltd EmilyTest Engender FENIKS Counselling, Personal Development & Support Service Ltd Fife Council Fife Rape and Sexual Assault Centre Fife Women's Aid Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre GEMAP Scotland Ltd Glasgow and Clyde Rape Crisis Glasgow Women's Aid Grampian Women's Aid Hemat Gryffe Women's Aid Limited INVERCLYDE WOMEN'S AID SCIO Inverness Women’s Aid JustRight Scotland SCIO Kenyan Women in Scotland Association (CIC) Kibble Education and Care Centre Kingdom Abuse Survivors Project Lanarkshire Rape Crisis Centre LGBT Youth Scotland Liber8 (Lanarkshire) Ltd Lochaber Women's Aid Monklands Women's Aid Moray Rape Crisis Moray Women's Aid Moray Women's Aid Motherwell & District Women’s Aid Multi-Cultural Family Base North Ayrshire Women’s Aid North Lanarkshire Council Cumbernauld & District Women's Aid SCIO Orkney Rape & Sexual Assault Service (ORSAS) SCIO Perth & Kinross Council Perthshire Women's Aid Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Perth & Kinross Rape and Sexual Abuse Service Highland Rape Crisis Grampian Rape Crisis Scotland Rape Crisis Scotland Renfrewshire Council Renfrewshire Council, Children’s Services, Women and Children First Renfrewshire Women's Aid SCIO Respect Ross-Shire Women's Aid Rowan Alba Ltd Sacro Sacro SafeLives SafeLives Saheliya Sandyford – NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde SAY Women Scottish Borders Council Scottish Borders Rape Crisis Centre (SBRCC) Scottish Commission for Learning Disability Scottish Women's Aid Shakti Women's Aid Shetland Rape Crisis Shetland Women's Aid (SCIO) Shetland Women's Aid (SCIO) South Ayrshire Women's Aid South Lanarkshire Council South West Grid for Learning Trust Ltd Stirling & District Women’s Aid The Highland Council The Improvement Service The Star Centre The Venture Trust West Dunbartonshire Council Western Isles Rape Crises Centre Western Isles Women’s Aid SCIO West Lothian Council West Lothian Women's Aid (WLWA) White Ribbon Scotland Wigtownshire Women's Aid Women's Aid East and Midlothian Ltd Women's Aid Orkney Women's Aid South Lanarkshire and East Renfrewshire Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus Women's Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Dundee and Angus Women's Support Project YWCA Scotland Zero Tolerance



The latest Equally Safe Delivery Plan, published in August 2024, sets out next steps to address violence against women and girls.

Frontline projects funded through the Delivering Equally Safe Fund have supported 58,491 adults, children and young people since 2021.

The funding was during the Scottish Government debate: Empowering Young People’s Voices in Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls. The debate motion was shaped by engagement with the Scottish Youth Parliament, which held its own debate on gender-based violence in November 2024. That debate highlighted the importance of young people’s voices in any meaningful action to address violence against women and girl.